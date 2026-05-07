MoS Pabitra Margherita lauded the armed forces on the one-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam attack. He called it a defining chapter in India's fight against terror, showcasing the military's precision and resolve.

As India marks one year of Operation Sindoor, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Thursday lauded the valour of the armed forces and highlighted how the world witnessed that those who threaten India's peace and security can never escape the reach of our forces.

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In a post on X, he called Operation Sindoor a defining chapter in India's fight against terror, showcasing the unmatched precision, courage and decisive strength of our Armed Forces. "This historic operation reflected the seamless coordination between our intelligence agencies, strategic leadership and military forces, as India struck terror infrastructure across the border with unwavering resolve in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack. The world has witnessed that those who threaten India's peace and security can never escape the reach of our forces", he said. MoS Margherita further said, "I salute the extraordinary valour and dedication of our Armed Forces. I also urge everyone to update their display pictures across social media with the image shared below, as a tribute to our brave soldiers and in honour of #OperationSindoor." #OperationSindoor will forever stand as a defining chapter in India’s fight against terror, showcasing the unmatched precision, courage and decisive strength of our Armed Forces. This historic operation reflected the seamless coordination between our intelligence agencies,… pic.twitter.com/heuXyN0F77 — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) May 7, 2026

Operation Sindoor: A Calibrated Response

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm.

Pakistan's Retaliation Neutralised

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

Seamless Tri-Services Synergy

In every single domain of Operation Sindoor, there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments. The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea--a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. (ANI)