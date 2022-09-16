Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SCO Summit 2022: 10 key points made by PM Modi

    In April 2022, WHO inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat. This was the first and only global center by WHO for traditional treatment. 

    SCO Summit 2022: 10 key points made by PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    As the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022 kicked off in Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined the leaders for discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism.

    Besides the Indian prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jingping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among others are also in attendance. 

    Also read: PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    PM Modi in his remarks at the meeting highlighted India's growth story and also shared his vision amidst the challenging times in the global scenario. 

    Let's look at the highlights that the prime minister raked at SCO Summit in Uzbekistan:

    • Citing Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine crisis which have disrupted the global supply chain, Modi stated that his government wants to transform India into a manufacturing hub.

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    • In April 2022, WHO inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat. This was the first and only global center by WHO for traditional treatment. 
    • India will take an initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines.
    • India's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5 per cent this year. "I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world."

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    • "We are focussing on a people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector."
    • Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in India. 
    • India is ready to establish a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation to share experience with the SCO member states.
    • SCO member states should try to create transparent, resilient and diversified supply chains. For this, there would be a need for better connectivity and it would also be important that we give full rights of transit to each other. 

    Also read: Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    • The world is facing the challenges of food security and we need to ensure its safety for our citizens. There is a potential solution to this problem – start cultivation and consumption of millets.  
    • In 2023, the United Nations will celebrate the UN International Year of Millets and the SCO should organize the Millet Food Festival.
    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit AJR

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    iPhone 14 5 iOS features which are already present in Android smartphones gcw

    iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    tennis Forever my idol: A fan ultimate tribute to Swiss GOAT Roger Federer and his retirement-ayh

    'Forever my idol': A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL? RBA

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL?

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon