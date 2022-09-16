SCO Summit 2022: 10 key points made by PM Modi

In April 2022, WHO inaugurated its Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Gujarat. This was the first and only global center by WHO for traditional treatment.

As the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2022 kicked off in Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined the leaders for discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism.

Besides the Indian prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jingping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among others are also in attendance.

PM Modi in his remarks at the meeting highlighted India's growth story and also shared his vision amidst the challenging times in the global scenario.

Let's look at the highlights that the prime minister raked at SCO Summit in Uzbekistan:

Citing Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine crisis which have disrupted the global supply chain, Modi stated that his government wants to transform India into a manufacturing hub.

India will take an initiative for a new SCO working group on traditional medicines.

India's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.5 per cent this year. "I'm glad that ours is one of the fastest growing economies among the largest economies of the world."

"We are focussing on a people-centric development model. We are supporting innovation in every sector."

Today there are more than 70,000 start-ups and over 100 unicorns in India.

India is ready to establish a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation to share experience with the SCO member states.

SCO member states should try to create transparent, resilient and diversified supply chains. For this, there would be a need for better connectivity and it would also be important that we give full rights of transit to each other.

