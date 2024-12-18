On camera, terrifying moment as plane crashes into building near Honolulu airport, kills two (WATCH)

In a chilling incident, a plane crashed into a building near Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, killing at least 2 people on Monday.

In a chilling incident, a plane crashed into a building near Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, killing at least 2 people on Monday. A Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan, on a routine training flight, tragically crashed into a state-owned building near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. Two crew members aboard the aircraft were killed in the accident.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:05 pm on Aolele Street, as confirmed by Hawaii News Now. Witnesses described the chilling moments when the plane spiraled out of control, colliding with a building slated for demolition.

First responders from the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Police Department swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the damage and begin recovery efforts.

An eyewitness working nearby recounted the horrific event, “I heard a loud, one big boom, and I looked out, and there was just some freaking clouds of smoke.” The crash sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky, leaving bystanders in shock.

In the moments leading up to the disaster, the pilot of Kamaka Flight 689 radioed the control tower with an alarming message, “We’re out of control here.” Air traffic controllers urgently responded, “If you can land, if you can level it off, that’s fine. Any runway, any place you can do.” These final words marked the end of communication before the plane descended into catastrophe.

Nancy Timco, who works nearby, described the eerie sight of the aircraft flying dangerously low past her office window. “I saw a small plane fly past my office window... and I went, ‘Oh, he’s really, really low.’ Then I heard a loud bang,” she told reporters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

