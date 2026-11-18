Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones announced the board will not reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang, prioritizing a thorough search for his successor while launching a new committee to oversee national security and export control compliance.

Nvidia Rules Out Reinstating Jensen Huang Amid Search for New CEO

Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Hours after former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed willingness to return to the company as chief executive, newly appointed Board Chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday (local time) that the board "does not intend to reinstate" him, adding that it would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position.

Jones ruled out reinstating Huang as the company's CEO and announced a search for a permanent successor and the formation of a new committee to strengthen oversight of national security policies and export control compliance following the controversy surrounding the former chief.

Speaking during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Jones said, “Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Jones said he would not take questions on the circumstances surrounding Huang's resignation or the ongoing investigation, adding that the board would communicate further when appropriate.

"On behalf of our shareholders, the board is proactively dealing with the immediate consequences facing the company, as well as enhancing our oversight capacity going forward," Jones said. He expressed confidence in the company's existing leadership and its ability to manage the transition, saying, "We have an incredibly talented leadership team, and we have every confidence in Colette's leadership, integrity and ability to deliver as interim CEO.”

On the selection of Huang's permanent successor, Jones said the board would consider "internal candidates as well as external candidates" and conduct a "thorough search". "We want to install the CEO -- the permanent CEO -- as quickly as possible. But we won't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person," he said, adding that the board takes the search "very seriously".

In his first public remarks since stepping down, the former Nvidia boss, who has seen several employees and fellow tech moguls bat for his return to the top of the table at the company, said he was willing to return if the board chooses to endorse him.

"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress described the transition following Huang's resignation as "business as usual", saying the company had received strong support from its customers, suppliers and business partners. "We've engaged with our customers, we've engaged with our suppliers, our partners," Kress said during the earnings call that "they're all 100% up behind us".

She also expressed confidence in the company's workforce, saying Nvidia employees remained committed to their work despite the leadership transition. "We will take care of our employees during this transition to make sure that they are safe and making sure the work can be done in the current environment," she said.

Kress concluded the company's third-quarter earnings call on a note of optimism. "Our momentum is real," she said, adding, "Our demand is accelerating. Our supply is growing. Our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We've got this."

Meanwhile, according to a press release, Nvidia announced that its Board of Directors had established a new National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee. The standing committee will be responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management. Under the new arrangement, Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the committee and to Interim CEO Colette Kress on day-to-day operations. The committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, with directors Stephen C Neal and John O Dabiri serving as members. It will meet at least quarterly, including meetings with the company's management and executive sessions. The committee will also oversee the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its internal National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team and work closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance.

Announcing the committee's formation, Jones highlighted the national security challenges associated with advanced semiconductor technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence. “NVIDIA recognises that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security. As the world’s leading advanced computing company, NVIDIA has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the industry in addressing these challenges. We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” Jones said.

The company said the decision to establish the committee reflected the board's further commitment to strengthening its engagement with relevant government stakeholders and demonstrating the highest standards of governance and oversight. Revelations of Huang's extramarital affairs include an alleged relationship with a Chinese woman employed at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. Huang resigned last week following the revelations. (ANI)