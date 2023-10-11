Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Not just Israel-Hamas war, Nostradamus predicted other shocking events that may happen soon

    To counter the situation, Israel imposed a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, including restrictions on essential supplies such as food, fuel, and electricity. Nostradamus's forecast of seven months of war appears to find an unsettling match in this current strife.

    The famed French astrologer, Michel de Nostredame, known as Nostradamus, made predictions centuries ago that continue to captivate our imagination. One such prophecy, which forecasted seven months of war in 2023, initially sparked debates over its meaning. As we move through the year, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict seems to align with this ancient prediction, raising questions about the accuracy of Nostradamus's insights.

    The Israel-Hamas Conflict: Nostradamus's Prescient Prophecy

    Israel recently declared itself in a "state of war" as it faced over 3,000 rocket attacks from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. To counter the situation, Israel imposed a comprehensive blockade on the Gaza Strip, including restrictions on essential supplies such as food, fuel, and electricity. Nostradamus's forecast of seven months of war appears to find an unsettling match in this current strife.

    Air Canada pilot faces suspension for pro-Palestine attire, anti-Israel social media posts

    Global Warming: A Remarkable Prediction

    In one of his quatrains, Nostradamus wrote, "Like the sun, the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea's living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil."

    Astonishingly, this prediction appears to address the issue of global warming, a concept that was virtually unknown in Nostradamus's era when industrialization and widespread use of vehicles were inconceivable.

    Mars Mission Mishap: A Warning from the Stars

    Nostradamus's enigmatic verse "Light on Mars falling" has piqued the curiosity of modern readers. While it could reference the planet's retrograde motion, some interpret it as an ominous sign for human missions to Mars.

    As various organizations, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, race to explore the Red Planet, Nostradamus's words may foretell accidents, explosions, or setbacks in these endeavors.

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    Pope Francis's Farewell: An Uncertain Future

    Nostradamus hinted at significant changes within the Vatican with his prophecy: "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will be Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed, and the dreadful Judge will judge the people."

    Given Pope Francis's health concerns, it suggests that a new Pope will succeed him. The transition may be accompanied by tumultuous events within the church.

    End of Monarchies: A Regal Revolution

    Nostradamus's writings foretell the upheaval of royal dynasties with phrases like "The sudden death of the first character, he will be changed, and another will be placed in his kingdom. A man who never expected to become king will assume the throne."

    This prophecy hints at possible disruptions in the British monarchy, with Prince Harry potentially ascending the throne, breaking the traditional line of succession. This raises questions about the future of the monarchy and Prince William's children, whom Nostradamus suggested might bring significant changes.

