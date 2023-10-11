Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Air Canada pilot faces suspension for pro-Palestine attire, anti-Israel social media posts

    Ezzo's social media accounts, where he had posted contentious remarks, have been taken down. The concerns grew as it was revealed that Ezzo was associated with promoting a pro-Palestine rally in Montreal.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    Air Canada has taken action against a first officer, Mostafa Ezzo, based in Montreal, who allegedly wore pro-Palestinian attire while on duty and posted derogatory comments about Israel on social media. These actions have raised concerns among passengers and the airline, particularly amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

    As a result, Air Canada has removed Ezzo from active duty, and he has been placed on an internal no-fly list, although he remains employed by the airline. The decision comes in response to Ezzo's alleged display of a Palestinian keffiyeh while on duty, which generated apprehension among passengers and the airline.

    For first time since 2006, Israel uses 'Mantach' rockets for precision strike on Hamas' military site - WATCH

    Ezzo's social media accounts, where he had posted contentious remarks, have been taken down. The concerns grew as it was revealed that Ezzo was associated with promoting a pro-Palestine rally in Montreal. One of his posts featured a caption with strong language against Israel, while another labeled Israel as a "terrorist state" and expressed pride in Hitler.

    Air Canada emphasized that Ezzo's opinions and social media activities do not align with the airline's views, leading to his suspension. The airline is currently conducting an investigation into the matter and has made it clear that they "firmly denounce violence in all forms."

    Video of Israelis singing national anthem from balconies inspires unity amidst conflict | WATCH

    Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick stated that Ezzo had never been authorized to speak publicly on behalf of the airline. This incident underscores the careful consideration and responsibility required when representing an organization, particularly during sensitive global conflicts like the Israel-Hamas situation.

