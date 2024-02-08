Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move

    In a surprising move, North Korea has suddenly cut off economic connections with South Korea, sparking concerns and raising tensions in the region. The unexpected decision has left many wondering about the potential impact on diplomatic relations and stability in the area.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    The North Korean leadership has decided to move towards further ending their ties with South Korea. In the latest development, Pyongyang has moved a bill in the parliament to curb economic ties with its neighbor. The media in South Korea reported the decision of North Korea on Thursday.

    The relations between North Korea and its neighbors have been moving downward since the pandemic. Under Donald Trump, North Korea amended its ways and sought to give peace a chance. However, with the 77-year-old gone, the relations have continually deteriorated especially with South Korea.

    Pyongyang’s parliament passed the bill seeking to end economic cooperation with South Korea. North Korea also called its southern neighbor the main enemy. Relations have soured between the two Koreas since the constant missile tests and other provocations from North Korea.

    The officials in the Supreme People's Assembly also voted to end the Mount Kumgang tourism project which has been a key symbol of inter-Korean cooperation. Under this project, a resort was being built by Hyundai Asan on one of the North's most scenic mountains.

    However, tourist inflow from the South Side to the mountains has stopped after North Korean army personnel shot dead a tourist for straying off an approved path. South Korea instantly barred any tourist inflow into the region. North Korea is busy increasing its weapons kitty after going back on the promises made during the Donald Trump visit to the demilitarized zone.

    Kim Jong Un has not been happy with Seoul increasing its cooperation with the US and Japan. North Korea has strained relations with the US and Japan. With the increased sanctions, Pyongyang has ramped up its partnership with Moscow, especially in the defense sector.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
