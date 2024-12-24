NISAR: World’s most expensive satellite jointly developed by India, US likely to be launched in March 2025

The NISAR satellite, a collaborative project between India and the US, is set to be launched in March 2025 after delays. The satellite, designed to monitor Earth's surface with unparalleled precision, uses dual-frequency radar systems from NASA and ISRO.

NISAR worlds most expensive satellite jointly developed by india and us likely to be launched in march 2025 nasa anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

After several delays, NASA has confirmed that NISAR, the world's most advanced and costly Earth observation satellite, developed jointly by India and the US over the past decade, is now expected to launch in March next year. The satellite was previously planned for a 2024 launch.

Antenna modifications, orbital constraints set back Indo-US NISAR launch to 2025

In a statement, the US space agency said, “Nasa and ISRO are looking at a likely launch date in March 2025. Short for Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar, NISAR will scan nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days to measure changes in the planet’s ecosystems, its land and sea ice, and its solid Earth. The NISAR satellite will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India’s southeastern coast.”

The 2.8-tonne NISAR satellite, which began development following an agreement between India and the US in 2014, is designed to monitor planetary changes with exceptional precision. With an estimated cost of over Rs 5,800 crore, this satellite is the first of its kind globally, featuring dual-frequency radar: NASA's L-band (1.25 GHz) and ISRO's S-band (3.20 GHz), ensuring unmatched data accuracy. 

In October 2024, its key components were shipped from the US to India, marking a major logistical achievement. However, the mission experienced delays due to technical issues with its 12-meter radar antenna reflector.

The data from NISAR will aid global efforts in managing natural resources and hazards more effectively, while also providing valuable insights for scientists to comprehend the impacts and speed of climate change. Additionally, it will enhance the understanding of Earth's crust, its rigid outer layer.

NASA stated that the observations from NISAR will aid global researchers in gaining a deeper understanding of changes in Earth's surface, including its ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice. The mission will also monitor alterations in forest and wetland ecosystems, as well as the movement and deformation of the Earth's crust, such as earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity.

The global and rapid coverage from NISAR will provide unprecedented opportunities for disaster response, producing data to assist in mitigating and assessing damage, with observations before and after disasters in short time frames. Its data will also help scientists understand solid Earth movements and their implications, it said.

The satellite's primary features include the ability to produce high-resolution images using radio signals, operate efficiently in dark conditions and adverse weather, detect surface changes as small as one inch, and penetrate thick vegetation for detailed mapping.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025 anr

Malayasia, Cuba among 9 nations set to join BRICS as official partner states from January 2025

Opinion Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries? snt

Opinion | Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries?

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire gcw

NYC subway SHOCKER! Accused Sebastian Zapeta-Calil charged with murder for setting woman on fire

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis anr

Israel confirms role in killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran; issues stern warning to Houthis

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem shk

Christmas 2024: Scientists reveal exactly where Jesus was born - it probably WASN'T in Bethlehem

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon