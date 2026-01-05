Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro pleads not guilty in New York on drug and weapons charges, as US military operation sparks global outrage and Venezuela faces political uncertainty.

Ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday, pleading “not guilty” to multiple charges, including drug-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man,” Maduro told Judge Alvin Hellerstein. “I'm still the president of my country.” His wife, Cilia Flores, also pleaded not guilty.

The couple arrived under heavy guard, two days after a stunning US military operation in Caracas led to their capture.

Shock in Caracas: US Forces Capture Maduro

Maduro and Flores were seized in the early hours of Saturday by US commandos in an operation supported by warplanes and a significant naval deployment. The raid, which targeted Maduro’s residence, has sent shockwaves across the Americas and ignited intense debate over sovereignty and international law.

Outside the New York courthouse, roughly 40 demonstrators protested the US intervention, while a smaller group voiced support. Leftist activist Sydney Loving said, “We say no to US wars. We say no to US intervention. It's not in our benefit. It does not make the US safer. It makes the people on Wall Street richer.”

In contrast, Venezuelan expatriate Angel Montero described the removal of Maduro as “the best gift I ever received. I'm going to thank Donald Trump.”

Political Maneuvering in ,Venezuela

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s parliament moved quickly to consolidate control. Jorge Rodriguez, brother of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, was reelected as head of the legislature. The Rodriguez siblings now control both executive and legislative branches, with the military and Maduro’s son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, backing Delcy Rodriguez.

Lawmakers in Caracas condemned the capture, while deputies shouted “let’s go Nico!” in support of the ousted leader. Some 2,000 supporters rallied in the streets, waving Venezuelan flags, with a few armed men on motorcycles displaying defiance.

Delcy Rodriguez has signaled a willingness to cooperate with the US, abandoning an initially defiant stance. President Trump has emphasized that the US wants continuity with parts of Maduro’s entourage—as long as they comply with American demands.

US Eyes Venezuela’s Oil Wealth

President Trump has openly linked the operation to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. “We need total access. We need access to the oil and other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country,” he said.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but years of mismanagement and sanctions have left the infrastructure in poor condition. Shares in US oil majors Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips surged following the raid.

Trump’s broader foreign policy moves have intensified in recent days, with comments about Cuba, Greenland, and warnings to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who responded defiantly, saying he was ready to “take up arms” against the US.

International Alarm and Human Impact

The operation has drawn criticism worldwide. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity.” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that the Americas “do not belong” to anyone.

Casualty reports from Caracas indicate that 32 Cubans were killed, while some U.S. personnel were wounded. Despite no known US troops stationed in Venezuela, a large American naval presence—including an aircraft carrier—remains in the Caribbean, signaling continued leverage over the region.