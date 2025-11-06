Despite holding a legal artist visa, Rajgarhia felt targeted as a Brown immigrant woman, causing persistent anxiety. An attempt to publicly expose her private information was the final catalyst for her decision to leave the US.

Tanvi Jhansi Rajgarhia, an Indian digital content creator, has opened up about her difficult choice to relocate from New York back to India following increased discrimination and concerns about her personal security. In an emotional Instagram post, Rajgarhia described reaching her limit with the situation. She expressed frustration over the treatment she experienced and indicated that returning to India, where she could feel safe and not be made to feel unwelcome simply for existing, was now her priority. Through a video message, she detailed how she had been producing political satire since the beginning of the year, influenced by her immigrant experience in America. Though her content found an audience, it also drew negative attention. She noted that alongside growing support came increasing animosity, with online harassers reporting her content to immigration authorities, posting deportation demands, and issuing direct threats.

‘Subjected to Racism’

Rajgarhia emphasized that despite holding valid legal status through her artist visa, her appearance and background, being a petite Brown woman and immigrant, seemed to make her vulnerable to targeting. She described developing persistent anxiety, becoming nervous whenever she saw police officers or heard unexpected sounds at her residence late at night. The situation reached a critical point when someone attempted to publicly expose her private information online, prompting her final decision to depart. Rajgarhia mentioned the significant effort she had invested in reaching the US, including eight years of career development in India to meet visa requirements. Though she had achieved success, the circumstances forced her departure. She reflected that the version of America she had once looked up to seemed to have disappeared. Still, she's approaching this transition with acceptance, suggesting that leaving might be the right decision for now and hoping that being home will restore her sense of security.

“I am m honestly sick and exhausted of all this, and ready to move on. To the next part of my life. If that’s in India, atleast I’ll be happy and not feel like a criminal for just existing. NYC will all be there, and I will be back someday. But it’s hard! And i'm one of the lucky ones who got to choose to leave,” she wrote.