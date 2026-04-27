Indian Ambassador-designate to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, met President Murmu. Separately, INS Sunayna completed a three-day port call in Phuket, Thailand, conducting exercises with the Royal Thai Navy before heading to Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian Ambassador-designate to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, on April 24 called on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to the X post on Monday. The development was shared by the Indian Embassy in Thailand on its its official social media X handle, "India in Thailand". https://x.com/IndiainThailand/status/2048705905898991941

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INS Sunayna's Regional Mission

Earlier on April 19, the Ministry of Defence had said that the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, deployed as INS Sunayna, had departed Phuket, Thailand, and was en route to Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of its ongoing regional mission.

"IOS SAGAR has now proceeded to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the next port of call, continuing her mission to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Southeast Indian Ocean Region," the ministry said in an official press release. The ship departed Phuket on April 17, following a "high-tempo three-day Operational Turnaround (OTR), marking the successful culmination of her second port call during the ongoing deployment."

Strengthening Bilateral Naval Cooperation

During the visit to Phuket, IOS SAGAR undertook a series of professional, strategic and cultural engagements with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), significantly strengthening bilateral naval cooperation.

Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, INS Sunayna, called on Rear Admiral Sathaporn Wajarat, Chief of Staff of the Third Naval Area Command, RTN, reaffirming a shared commitment towards maritime cooperation.

The deployment featured a mix of professional and cultural engagements, including a friendly football match and a joint yoga session, participated in by crew from IOS Sagar and RTN. A formal deck reception hosted onboard was attended by senior naval dignitaries, facilitating a platform for sharing insights on the IOS Sagar mission and discussions on maritime cooperation and regional security.

The ship was opened to visitors, promoting people-to-people connections.

Joint Passage Exercise

According to the ministry, operational coordination was demonstrated during a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with HTMS Klongyai, which included communication drills and formation manoeuvres, highlighting seamless coordination and "plug-and-play" capability between the two navies.

The ministry said the visit underscored the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Thailand, aligned with the MAHASAGAR vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. (ANI)