Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused

A Mumbai auto driver was stabbed over a Rs 10 dispute after refusing a discount on his inflatable jumping bouncer ride. Police arrested one attacker, while the second remains at large. The victim is out of danger.
 

Mumbai SHOCKER! Auto driver stabbed over Rs 10; police arrest one, hunt for second accused
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

A 22-year-old auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries to his ears and abdomen after being attacked with a knife over a Rs 10 dispute in Mumbai’s Powai area. Powai cops arrested Avdhesh Saroj (33) on Friday, while his brother Pawan (20) remains absconding.

The incident took place on February 26 when the victim, Shahanawaz Shaikh, who operates an inflatable jumping bouncer in the evenings for extra income, refused to reduce the Rs 30 per child charge for three kids, Times of India (TOI) reported. The Saroj brothers demanded a Rs 10 discount, insisting on paying Rs 80 instead of Rs 90. When Shaikh refused, an argument escalated into violence, and Avdhesh attacked him with a knife.

Also read: Vivek Ramaswamy's barefoot interview sparks debate, many defend it as cultural norm

Shaikh, who also drives an auto rickshaw during the day, was rushed to a nearby hospital, the TOI report said. Police confirmed he is out of danger. Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for Pawan, who fled after the attack.

