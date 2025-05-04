Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a phased and forceful response after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck near Ben Gurion Airport, injuring six and forcing international flights to halt or divert.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a strong and multi-phase response after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile that struck near Israel’s main airport on Sunday, injuring six people and briefly halting air traffic.

Speaking in a video message posted on Telegram, Netanyahu said, “We have acted against them in the past and we will act in the future. I cannot share all the details, but it won’t be just one big strike — there will be many.”

The missile, fired from Yemen, landed inside the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s busiest and most important airport, and created a large crater near the Terminal 3 parking area. Sirens sounded across major cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem before the impact.

The Israeli military confirmed the missile was launched from Yemen and said it tried multiple times to intercept it, but the missile broke through the air defence systems.

Following the attack, Air India diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi for safety reasons and suspended all services to and from Tel Aviv until May 6. Other airlines, including Lufthansa Group and TUS Airways, also reported cancellations and delays.

This is one of the rare instances where a Houthi-fired missile has successfully reached deep into Israeli territory. The strike raises new security concerns for Israel, already managing tensions on multiple fronts, including in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Officials said Israel’s security cabinet would meet later in the evening to discuss the next steps and possible military action against the Iran-backed Houthi group.