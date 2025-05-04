A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, prompting Air India to divert its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Abu Dhabi and suspend operations until May 6 for safety reasons.

A missile attack near Israel’s main airport forced an Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv to make an emergency diversion on Sunday. The flight, AI139, was just an hour away from landing when a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck near Ben Gurion International Airport, causing panic and temporary flight suspensions.

Air India confirmed that the aircraft safely landed in Abu Dhabi and would return to Delhi. The airline also announced it was suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6 to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

“Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on May 4, 2025, was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion Airport. The flight landed safely and will return to Delhi,” the airline said in a statement.

Flight tracking data showed the plane was flying over Jordan when it was redirected. The return flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi was also cancelled.

Several other airlines, including Lufthansa Group and TUS Airways, delayed or cancelled flights following the missile strike. Flights to US destinations like JFK and Newark were delayed by up to 90 minutes.

Israeli emergency services said four people were injured near the airport. Two more were hurt while running to bomb shelters. The missile landed near Terminal 3, in a grove beside a road, creating a deep crater but causing no major damage to airport buildings.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned, “Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet top defence officials to discuss next steps.

This is the first time a missile has landed within the airport complex. Sirens were heard across central Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and even as far north as Nahariya.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the missile was fired from Yemen and are investigating the full details of the attack.

The strike comes amid rising tensions in the region. Israeli ministers are reportedly planning to expand military operations in Gaza, a move that has triggered warnings from Houthi forces promising more attacks.

Authorities temporarily suspended all arrivals and departures from Ben Gurion Airport while safety checks were carried out on the runways.