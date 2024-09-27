Caught on camera: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen with 'Arrow' defense system amid sirens (WATCH)

The Israeli military announced early Friday that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, marking a significant escalation in tensions across the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon continues.

The Israeli military announced early Friday that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, marking a significant escalation in tensions across the Middle East as the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon continues. Fears of a broader regional confrontation have been growing as Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets have intensified, alongside growing military actions involving Iran-backed groups in the region.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), sirens sounded across central Israel early Friday morning, warning of an incoming missile. The IDF later confirmed that the missile originated from Yemen and was successfully intercepted by the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System.

"The missile that was fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System," the IDF stated via Telegram. The interception was confirmed to have occurred "outside the country’s borders," and no direct impacts from debris were reported within Israel.

While there were no direct injuries from the missile itself, the Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that a 17-year-old girl was moderately injured when a car hit her after it pulled over during the alert. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital. In addition, 17 other people suffered light injuries from falls or anxiety attacks while rushing to shelters.

The missile attack followed a speech by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. In a televised address on Thursday, al-Houthi vowed to support Hezbollah in Lebanon and condemned Israeli actions. "We will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah," he declared, as clashes between Hezbollah and Israel continued to escalate in southern Lebanon.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have launched a series of attacks in recent months targeting Red Sea shipping lanes, which they frame as part of their solidarity with Palestinians. According to reports, over 220 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones have been fired since November, with the rebels seeking to link their military actions to the Gaza war, which erupted after Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

Amid rising tensions and increased military activity, Israel rejected a recent US-led proposal for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon. Israeli officials have reiterated their commitment to ongoing military operations against Hezbollah, promising to continue fighting until a decisive victory is achieved.

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have continued to claim lives on both sides, fueling fears of a full-blown war in the region, which could draw in more actors, including Iran, Yemen's Houthis, and other militias operating under Tehran's influence.

