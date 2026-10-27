PM Benjamin Netanyahu urges right-wing voters to cast ballots in an existential election battle, warning against rival coalitions, as Gadi Eisenkot campaigns for change amid reports of rising voter turnout across Israeli polling stations.

Netanyahu Appeals to Right-Wing Base

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Reiterating his warnings and pleas for higher voter turnout, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an urgent rally call to his supporters on election day, urging right-wing voters to head to the polling stations immediately and vote for his Likud party (Machal). In a series of posts on X, Netanyahu characterised the vote as an existential crisis, explicitly warning of high turnout among Arab Israeli voters and accusing political rivals of jeopardising the country's governance. "We're at war for our home. Muslim Brotherhood supporters are raiding the polling stations and stealing the elections. Go out and vote, recover it!!" Netanyahu stated in a post. https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2115064206924071193

Framing the voter turnout in Arab-majority regions as a direct political threat, Netanyahu urged supporters to mobilise family and acquaintances to prevent the formation of a coalition government that includes prominent Arab Israeli lawmakers. "Huge lines at polling stations in the Arab sector," Netanyahu posted. "If we don't wake up now, we'll find ourselves with a government of Mansour Abbas and Ahmed Tibi. This is the time to wake up and act! Call your family and friends now, go together to the polling stations and vote Machal." https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2115058736989635006?s=20

Highlighting specific voter activity in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel, the Prime Minister repeatedly called on Likud's base to respond urgently at the ballot box. "This is what's happening today in Rahat," Netanyahu added, emphasising the urgency. "You must not stay at home. Get out urgently to vote Machal. We're in a war for the home!" Voicing similar concerns, Netanyahu wrote in another post, "Buses are heading to the polling stations, and huge lines are being reported in the Arab settlements. And meanwhile, the right-wing strongholds are not waking up! If we don't go out to vote now, we'll find ourselves with a government of the Arab parties. We must not stay home. Every vote counts!" https://x.com/netanyahu/status/2115043411883696353?s=20

Opposition Challenges and Voter Turnout

On the other hand, Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with his wife Hannah, cast their votes in the Knesset elections on Tuesday, pledging to take the country on a “new path”. After casting his ballot, Netanyahu's principal rival, Eisenkot, took to X and expressed his commitment to bringing political change to the country. “Taking Israel onto a new path. We will be worthy. I commit,” he said. In a separate post on X, Eisenkot urged voters to support his party, describing it as the way to replace Netanyahu and bring about political change in Israel. “Eizenkot = The Way. There is ONE 'Way' to bring about the change and replace Netanyahu - Straight! It must be the largest party in Israel! On Tuesday, October 27, vote for 'The Way' at the ballot box,” he said. He also levelled accusations of voter fraud amid the elections, writing, "Attention, they are harming the purity of the elections. Don't let anyone destroy the change."

Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, has emerged as a key challenger to Netanyahu in the closely contested parliamentary election. Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, also cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem as voting continued across the country. Meanwhile, the voter turnout stood at 44.9% as of 2 PM (local time), according to official figures released by the Central Elections Committee, marking a significant increase from the 38.9% recorded at the same hour during the 2022 election. (ANI)