Nepal's government asserts its claim over the disputed Lipulekh region, stating its position is clear while remaining committed to dialogue. India rejected the 'untenable' claim after Nepal objected to the Kailash Mansarovar route via the pass.

Nepal Government's spokesperson and Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Sasmit Pokharel, has said that Nepal's position on the border dispute is clear.

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India, has already rejected such claims with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday stated that "such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable."

Nepal Reiterates Claim, Commits to Dialogue

While making public the cabinet decisions on Monday, Minister Pokharel said the disputed area belongs to Nepal and that the government remains committed to resolving the issue through diplomatic means. "The Government of Nepal is committed about its stand on the issue. The Foreign Ministry had already issued a note regarding it and there has been response from the Indian side as well. The Government of India also has said that these issues should be resolved through dialogue. The Government of Nepal, regarding the dispute of the territory- is committed that it belongs to Nepal and is a Nepali territory, it already has been said in the press note. It is an issue that can be resolved through dialogue between India and Nepal," Pokhrel said.

India recently opened the route to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass. The pilgrimage, organised by the Government of India, is scheduled to operate from June to August 2026.

India's Stand on Lipulekh Pass and Territorial Claims

Earlier on Sunday, India rejected Nepal's recent territorial claims over Lipulekh Pass, terming the unilateral artificial enlargement as "untenable" as Kathmandu objected to the Kailash Mansarovar route being undertaken through the region.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra that India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear. "Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development", he said.

Jaiswal further said that with regard to territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. "Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable."

He said that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues of the bilateral ties. "India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy", Jaiswal said.

The response came after the Government of Nepal had sent diplomatic notes to India and China over the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh, stating formal objection to the plan.

2020 Constitutional Amendment by Nepal

Back on May 20, 2020, under the KP Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment. India had firmly rejected the Nepal move and said the Nepal government had released a revised official map that includes parts of Indian territory. "This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated. (ANI)