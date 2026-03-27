Nepal's new PM Balendra Shah's first Cabinet meeting decided to implement the Gen-Z protest inquiry report. The new government, with a historic 33% women ministers, also resolved to act on the Karki Commission's security personnel recommendations.
New Government and Cabinet FormationThe new government, formed within a month of the March 5 polls held after six months of the September Gen-Z protest, gave a nearly two-thirds majority to the Balen-associated Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).Balen, on Friday afternoon, took the oath of office at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu. He has also formed a 15-member Cabinet under his prime ministership, which consists of five women MPs.
Cabinet Achieves Historic Gender ParityDespite state guarantees, previous federal Cabinets had never achieved 33 percent female representation. With this new Cabinet, Prime Minister Shah has ensured that the constitutional provision of one-third women's participation is met for the first time.Women ministers have been appointed from both proportional and direct election categories. Sita Badi has been appointed Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens; Sobita Gautam is the Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs; Pratibha Rawal has taken charge as Minister for General Administration; Nisha Mehta has been named Minister for Health and Population; and Geeta Chaudhary leads the Ministry of Agriculture.According to Article 38(4) of the Constitution, the state must ensure women's participation in all organs on the basis of proportional and inclusive principles, making 33 percent participation mandatory. Similarly, Article 84(2) guarantees at least one-third female representation in the House of Representatives, while Article 176 requires 33 percent women's representation in provincial assemblies. Previous practices, however, had failed to fully implement these constitutional provisions at the federal level until now.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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