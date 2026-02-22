An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Nepal's Gaur Municipality, Rautahat district, following a communal clash. The clash, which included stone-pelting and a vehicle being set on fire, occurred a week before the country's general elections.

The District Administration Office, Rautahat, imposed the curfew last afternoon, which was relaxed for two hours on Sunday morning. "The curfew still remains in place since 8:30 am on Sunday," a notice read.

Curfew Imposed to Control Tensions

The Chief District Officer of the district, Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, emphasised that all gatherings, rallies, meetings, and processions are strictly prohibited. "We have imposed the curfew to ensure the situation does not escalate. Security personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control," Bhusal told ANI over the phone. "The curfew will remain in force until further notice, with authorities closely monitoring the situation," Bhusal added.

As per the notice from the administration, the restricted area extends from Mudbalwa Gate in the east to Lalbakaiya Dam in the west, Bam Canal in the north, and the Gaur Customs Office boundary in the south.

Clash Erupts From Wedding Procession Dispute

The curfew order was issued after a confrontation broke out in Ward 6, Sabgadh, Gaur, creating a tense situation. Tensions flared after a vehicle was set on fire during the clashes. Although a six-point agreement had been reached on Friday evening between the two sides following earlier confrontations, stone-pelting resumed at around 9 am on Saturday, further aggravating the situation.

Dozens of personnel from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force have been mobilised to restore order. Security has been tightened in the affected areas, and authorities have urged the public to exercise restraint.

The dispute reportedly began when an argument broke out between members of two communities during a wedding procession in Sabgadh, leading to stone-throwing. Several people were injured in the incident, officials said.

Upcoming General Elections

Next month's general elections marks the first since last year's deadly Gen-Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

Voters are set to elect 275 members to Nepal's House of Representatives in elections scheduled for March 5. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal's interim prime minister in September (ANI)