Nepal is set to experience heavy rain, snowfall, and potential storms as Cyclone Arnab approaches. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for hilly, Terai, and Himalayan regions, urging residents to exercise caution through the weekend.

Nepal Prepares for Impending Cyclone Arnab

Nepal is set to come under the influence of Cyclone “Arnab,” currently developing over the Bay of Bengal, beginning Thursday, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin issued by the Nepal Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecasting Division. The department stated, “The country is currently under the partial influence of westerly winds. In addition, the country is expected to come under the influence of Cyclone ‘Arnab’, developed over the Bay of Bengal, from Kartik 12 (Thursday).” As of Wednesday morning, conditions remained relatively mild. The bulletin noted: “The weather is mainly fair in the Himalayan and hilly regions of the country. Fog and mist have developed in a few places across the Terai region, valleys, and river basins during the morning.”

Weather Outlook and Expected Precipitation

Wednesday and Thursday Forecasts

However, the outlook deteriorates from Wednesday afternoon onward, with increasing cloud cover, light to moderate precipitation, and the risk of heavy rain or snowfall in multiple provinces through the weekend. On Wednesday afternoon, the department forecast: “Generally cloudy in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, while partly cloudy in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. Light rain or snowfall is possible at one or two places in the Himalayan region of the country. Light rainfall is also possible at one or two places in Madhesh Province and the Hilly and Terai regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces.” Nighttime conditions were expected to turn more unsettled: “Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is possible at a few places in the Himalayan region of Koshi Province and at one or two places in the Himalayan regions of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. Light to moderate rainfall is also possible at one or two places in Madhesh Province and the Hilly and Terai regions of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces.”

Thursday is projected to bring wider impacts. Afternoon skies will be “Generally cloudy in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces, including the Himalayan regions of Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces, while partly cloudy in the rest of the country.” Light to moderate rain or snowfall is possible in several Himalayan areas, with light to moderate rainfall likely in the lower elevations of Koshi, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces and limited spots elsewhere. The night of Thursday carries a higher risk of intense weather. The department warned: “Mostly cloudy in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, including the Himalayan regions of Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces, while generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible at many places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces and at some places in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. Heavy rain or snowfall is possible at one or two places in the Himalayan and Hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. Heavy rainfall is also possible at one or two places in the Hilly and Terai regions of Lumbini Province.”

Friday through Sunday Conditions

Friday is expected to see the most widespread unsettled conditions. The afternoon forecast reads: “Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible at most places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces and at many places in Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. Heavy rain or snowfall is possible at a few places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces and at one or two places in the Himalayan and Hilly regions of Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. Very heavy rain or snowfall is also possible at one or two places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces.” Overnight Friday into Saturday, the bulletin continues: “Mostly cloudy in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, including the Himalayan regions of Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces, while generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain or snowfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible at most places throughout the country. Heavy rain or snowfall is possible at a few places in all seven provinces. Very heavy rain or snowfall is also possible at one or two places in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.”

Saturday maintains similar risks. The department stated that skies will be “Mostly cloudy in Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, including the Himalayan regions of Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces, while generally cloudy in the rest of the country.” Light to moderate precipitation with thunder and lightning remains possible at many places across central and eastern provinces and some western locations, with heavy or very heavy rain or snowfall possible in isolated areas of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpashchim Provinces. By Sunday, conditions are expected to ease. The forecast notes: “Partly cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or snowfall is possible at one or two places in the Himalayan and Hilly regions of the country. Mist or fog is likely at some places in the Terai region during the morning hours.”

Safety Advisory

The combination of westerly winds and the approaching cyclone is expected to produce a multi-day period of increased cloudiness, thunderstorms, and significant precipitation, particularly in the central and eastern provinces as well as higher-elevation areas. Residents in flood-prone Terai districts, landslide-vulnerable hills, and high-altitude regions have been advised through the official bulletin to remain vigilant as the system influences the country’s weather from Thursday onward. The Nepal Meteorological Department continues to monitor the evolving situation and will issue further updates as necessary. (ANI)