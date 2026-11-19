A Pew Research Center study projects Muslims will overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, driven by higher fertility rates. By 2070, India's Muslim population is expected to reach 334 million, ranking second globally.

Muslims Set to Surpass Christians as Largest Global Religion by 2035

Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): Muslims are projected to surpass Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035, with India expected to have the second-largest Muslim population globally by 2070. According to a study by the Washington-based Pew Research Center, projected that India's Muslim population would increase from approximately 213 million in 2020 to 334 million by 2070, placing it behind Pakistan, whose Muslim population is expected to reach 461 million.

In contrast, the Pew Study says that if current demographic trends continue, the number of Hindus in India will increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070. However, given the fertility gap between Hindus and Muslims, Hindus are projected to decline as a portion of the Indian population, while Muslims are expected to rise. Pew says that despite this change, Hindus will continue to make up more than three-quarters of the country’s population. The number of Hindus around the world is projected to increase by 199 million between 2020 and 2070, reaching a total of nearly 1.4 billion. But the rest of the world’s population will grow at an even faster rate. As a result, Hindus will shrink slightly as a share of the global population, falling from 15% in 2020 to 14% in 2070. Meanwhile, the Christian population in the United States, which was the world's largest in 2020 at approximately 217 million, is projected to decline to 174 million by 2070.

According to Pew's demographic projections, the global Muslim population is expected to increase by 80 per cent between 2020 and 2070, compared with a 30 per cent rise in the Christian population. The overall global population is projected to grow by 29 per cent during the same period. The study attributed the faster growth of the Muslim population primarily to higher fertility rates, noting that Muslim women are expected to have more children on average than women belonging to other major religious groups. Between 2020 and 2025, the total fertility rate stood at 3.1 children per Muslim woman, compared with 2.5 children per Christian woman. For women belonging to all other religious groups combined, the average was 1.6 children per woman. The global Hindu population has a total fertility rate of 1.9 children per woman for the 2020-2025 period. Pew says, that this is lower than the rate of non-Hindus worldwide and below the replacement level.

Natural population change, which refers to the difference between births and deaths, is expected to play a significant role in the demographic trends. Between 2020 and 2070, Muslims are projected to gain 1.6 billion people through natural population growth, compared with an estimated increase of 792 million among Christians. Religious conversion and disaffiliation are also expected to influence population trends, although their impact is projected to be smaller than that of births and deaths. Pew estimated a net loss of around eight million people for Islam through religious switching, compared with a projected net loss of 105 million for Christianity. The study further projected that the number of Muslims converting to Christianity would be approximately 9.2 million, slightly higher than the nine million Christians expected to convert to Islam. At the country level, Pakistan is projected to overtake Indonesia as the country with the world's largest Muslim population by 2070. Indonesia, which had the largest Muslim population in 2020 at approximately 239 million, is expected to have around 274 million Muslims by 2070. (ANI)