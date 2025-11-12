President Droupadi Murmu held talks with Botswana's President Duma Boko. The visit includes an MoU on health and a gift of 8 cheetahs for Project Cheetah. This is the first state visit by an Indian Head of State to Botswana, following a trip to Angola.

President Murmu's Diplomatic Engagements in Botswana

President of India Droupadi Murmu held delegation-level talks with President of Botswana Duma Boko at the President's Office in Gaborone on Wednesday. During her ongoing visit to Botswana, President Murmu is expected to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals between India and Botswana, aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration in the healthcare sector. As part of the visit, Botswana will also gift India eight cheetahs under the Project Cheetah initiative. The animals will be placed under quarantine during President Murmu's stay, symbolising Botswana's contribution to India's wildlife conservation efforts.

President Murmu is scheduled to address the Parliament of Botswana, meet members of the Indian community, and visit sites of historical and cultural significance. Several senior dignitaries and officials from Botswana are also expected to visit her during the trip. She arrived in Gaborone on Monday evening after concluding her state visit to Angola, where she was received by President Duma Boko. She accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a 21-gun salute and Guard of Honour.

Strengthening Ties with Angola

This marks the first-ever State visit by an Indian Head of State to both Angola and Botswana. President Murmu's visit to Angola, from November 8 to 11, formed the first leg of her two-nation tour undertaken at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco. The visit reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening partnerships across Africa and the Global South.

The historic visit followed President Lourenco's trip to New Delhi in May and advanced discussions from that engagement. Talks during the visit furthered the agenda set earlier this year, under which India approved a USD 200 million Line of Credit to assist Angola in modernising its defence forces. Both sides also moved closer to finalising the agreement, which would enable Angola to procure defence equipment from India.

In Luanda, President Murmu held detailed bilateral discussions with President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace and took part in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence on November 11. She also addressed the Angolan Parliament and interacted with members of the Indian community.

The visit opened new avenues of cooperation between India and Angola in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure. Both sides also expressed their intent to enhance collaboration through global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance.