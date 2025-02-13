Munich car attack: Suspect identified as 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, arrested (WATCH)

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker allegedly rammed a Mini Cooper into a crowd at a Munich protest, injuring 28. A video of his arrest has surfaced online, showing police apprehending him at the scene.
 

Munich car attack: Suspect identified as 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker ddr
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker has been identified as the suspect behind the car attack in Munich that left at least 28 people injured on Thursday. The suspect, arrested on the spot, allegedly drove a Mini Cooper into a crowd gathered for a demonstration organized by the ver.di union in the city center.

Bavarian Governor Markus Söder stated that authorities suspect the act was intentional, according to multiple reports. A video showing the arrest of the alleged Munich car attacker has surfaced online.

Police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended at the scene and no longer poses a threat. Local reports indicate that officers fired at the vehicle before detaining him. Emergency responders treated multiple casualties, with at least two individuals suffering severe injuries. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with debris, including shoes and personal belongings, scattered across the street.

Also read: Car crashes into crowd in Germany's Munich; at least 28 injured

Munich car attack: What we know so far

  • The attack was allegedly aimed at a ver.di union march in central Munich
  • Police arrested the suspect at the scene; reports suggest officers fired at the car
  • Bavarian officials say they suspect the attack was a deliberate act
  • Belongings were strewn across the area causing panic and confusion
  • Emergency teams treated 28 injured individuals, including two in critical condition

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter expressed deep shock, confirming that children were among the injured. Fire service spokesman Bernhard Peschke stated that several victims were in life-threatening condition.

Also read: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12, hunt on for culprit

Attack sparks security concerns ahead of Munich summit and German elections

The attack occurred just a day before the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which will host key international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The incident also comes amid heightened political tensions in Germany, just 10 days before the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled on February 23.
 

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump

US to designate Latin American drug cartels as "terrorist" organizations: Report

Taiwan expands defence exercise in response to China's military escalation and air activity

Champions Trophy 2025: Chaos as fans scale stadium grills during grand opening ceremony in Pakistan (WATCH)

Grenade attack in French bar injures 12, hunt on for culprit

Aero India 2025: German defence giant HENSOLDT sees India as priority market, signs two major MoUs

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump

House burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad, Rs 5 cr worth of stolen goods recovered

WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

