Munich car attack: Suspect identified as 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker, arrested (WATCH)

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker allegedly rammed a Mini Cooper into a crowd at a Munich protest, injuring 28. A video of his arrest has surfaced online, showing police apprehending him at the scene.

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker has been identified as the suspect behind the car attack in Munich that left at least 28 people injured on Thursday. The suspect, arrested on the spot, allegedly drove a Mini Cooper into a crowd gathered for a demonstration organized by the ver.di union in the city center.

Bavarian Governor Markus Söder stated that authorities suspect the act was intentional, according to multiple reports. A video showing the arrest of the alleged Munich car attacker has surfaced online.

Police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended at the scene and no longer poses a threat. Local reports indicate that officers fired at the vehicle before detaining him. Emergency responders treated multiple casualties, with at least two individuals suffering severe injuries. Witnesses described scenes of chaos, with debris, including shoes and personal belongings, scattered across the street.

Munich car attack: What we know so far

The attack was allegedly aimed at a ver.di union march in central Munich

Police arrested the suspect at the scene; reports suggest officers fired at the car

Bavarian officials say they suspect the attack was a deliberate act

Belongings were strewn across the area causing panic and confusion

Emergency teams treated 28 injured individuals, including two in critical condition

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter expressed deep shock, confirming that children were among the injured. Fire service spokesman Bernhard Peschke stated that several victims were in life-threatening condition.

Attack sparks security concerns ahead of Munich summit and German elections

The attack occurred just a day before the high-profile Munich Security Conference, which will host key international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The incident also comes amid heightened political tensions in Germany, just 10 days before the country’s parliamentary elections scheduled on February 23.



