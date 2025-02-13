Grenade attack in French bar injures 12, hunt on for culprit

A grenade attack in a Grenoble bar left 12 injured, including two critically. The attacker entered silently, threw the grenade, and fled. Authorities ruled out terrorism, suspecting possible criminal or drug-related motives.

Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

A grenade attack in French bar left at least 12 people injured. According to media sources, 2 people were seriously injured after the attack on bar in Grenoble.

"A man entered the bar, threw a grenade without saying anything, and fled," prosecutor François Touret-de-Courcy told reporters at the scene. Emergency personnel swiftly cordoned off the area.

Two victims remain in critical condition, while the bar—located in the Olympic Village neighborhood, built for the 1968 Winter Olympics—was packed with patrons at the time of the explosion, just after 8 PM.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive but ruled out terrorism. "There is no evidence linking this to a terrorist attack," Touret-de-Courcy stated, describing it as "an act of extreme violence" that could be connected to a personal dispute or criminal activity. Investigators are also examining potential ties to drug trafficking, with reports suggesting the suspect may have been carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Grenoble Mayor Eric Piolle strongly condemned the attack, calling it "an act of extraordinary violence" in a post on X. Deputy Mayor Chloé Pantel noted that the bar is a popular gathering spot, particularly for football fans.

France's Health Minister Yannick Neuder is scheduled to visit the victims and medical staff at Grenoble University Hospital on Thursday morning. Additionally, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who had already planned a visit to Grenoble, will address broader security concerns in the city on Friday.

 

