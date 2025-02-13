Car crashes into crowd in Germany's Munich; at least 15 injured

A car plowed into a crowd in Munich, injuring several people, police said. A large-scale emergency response is underway in the Dachauer Strasse area as authorities investigate the incident.

A car plowed into a crowd in Munich, injuring at least 15 people, police said. A large-scale emergency response is underway in the Dachauer Strasse area as authorities investigate the incident.

According to several media reports, authorities confirmed that the driver was apprehended at the scene and no longer poses a threat. The incident occurred near Munich’s central train station, with a major police operation underway, according to Reuters.

German newspaper Bild, citing official sources, reported that at least 15 people sustained injuries.

Local media stated that the crash took place at the site of a rally associated with the transport union called Verdi.

The incident comes just hours before world leaders, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, are set to arrive in Munich for the security conference scheduled for Friday.

