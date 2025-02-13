Car crashes into crowd in Germany's Munich; at least 15 injured

A car plowed into a crowd in Munich, injuring several people, police said. A large-scale emergency response is underway in the Dachauer Strasse area as authorities investigate the incident.

BREAKING: Many injured as car rams into crowd in Munich, Germany ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 4:05 PM IST

A car plowed into a crowd in Munich, injuring at least 15 people, police said. A large-scale emergency response is underway in the Dachauer Strasse area as authorities investigate the incident.

According to several media reports, authorities confirmed that the driver was apprehended at the scene and no longer poses a threat. The incident occurred near Munich’s central train station, with a major police operation underway, according to Reuters.

German newspaper Bild, citing official sources, reported that at least 15 people sustained injuries.

Local media stated that the crash took place at the site of a rally associated with the transport union called Verdi.

The incident comes just hours before world leaders, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance, are set to arrive in Munich for the security conference scheduled for Friday.

Also Read: Gas explosion at Taiwan mall, 5 killed, 7 injured

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12 ddr

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information" dmn

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information"

Saudi Arabia Launches New Digital Services on Absher for Faster Government Access anr

Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Gas explosion at Taiwan mall, 5 killed, 7 injured ddr

Gas explosion at Taiwan mall, 5 killed, 7 injured

Adani Group quits controversial $442mn wind power project in Sri Lanka dmn

Adani Group quits controversial $442mn wind power project in Sri Lanka

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12 ddr

BREAKING: Grenade attack in French bar injures 12

Bhairathi Ranagal LEAKED: Shivarajkumar's film OUT on Ibomma and other pirated sites; Read on NTI

Bhairathi Ranagal LEAKED: Shivarajkumar's film OUT on Ibomma and other pirated sites; Read on

7 must-visit places in Mysuru

7 must-visit places in Mysuru

Amid economic uncertainty, Gold to remain a key investment instrument in 2025: Report AJR

Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information" dmn

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information"

Recent Videos

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kabaddi’ Joke Sparks Debate Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy!

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kabaddi’ Joke Sparks Debate Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Aurat March 2025: Pakistani Women Against 'Gender-Based, State Violence'

World Pulse | Aurat March 2025: Pakistani Women Against 'Gender-Based, State Violence'

Video Icon
J&K: Indian Army Maintains Patrols in Snow-Covered Bhaderwah Areas | Asianet Newsable

J&K: Indian Army Maintains Patrols in Snow-Covered Bhaderwah Areas | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Roars in Rajya Sabha Over No Support to Film Industry in Budget | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan Roars in Rajya Sabha Over No Support to Film Industry in Budget | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CDS General Anil Chauhan Busts China’s Claim on 6th-Gen Aircraft Tech | Asianet Newsable

CDS General Anil Chauhan Busts China’s Claim on 6th-Gen Aircraft Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon