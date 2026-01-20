Muanpuii Saiawi of the IFS 2005 batch is India's new High Commissioner to New Zealand. The nations share warm ties since 1952, reinforced by NZ's strategic papers and recent meetings between PM Modi, President Murmu, and NZ leadership.

Muanpuii Saiawi of IFS 2005 batch, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to New Zealand. Saiawai is expected to take up the assignment shortly, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

India-New Zealand Relations

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952. Both countries share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

Tourism and sporting links, particularly cricket, hockey and mountaineering, have played a significant role in fostering goodwill, as per a statement by MEA.

New Zealand's India Strategy

NZ identified India as a priority country in its "Opening Doors to India" policy notified in October 2011 which was reiterated in 2015. In 2011, NZ launched the NZ Inc. India Strategy, aiming to make India a core trade, economic and political partner for NZ.

On the eve of the visit of DPM / Foreign Minister of NZ to India from 25-28 February 2020, NZ released the Strategy Paper "India-NZ 2025 - Investing in the Relationship", which builds on earlier policy papers and envisions a more "enduring strategic relationship" with India over the next five years, the statement said.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

On 11 October 2024, PM Narendra Modi met NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Laos on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. PM Modi and PM Luxon also had a telephonic conversation in July 2024, during which the NZ PM congratulated PM Modi on his party's victory in the general elections and his third term as PM.

President of India Droupadi Murmu undertook a State Visit to New Zealand from 7 to 9 August 2024. She had meetings with the Governor General, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and DPM & Foreign Minister Winston Peters and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

