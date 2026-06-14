PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, marking a crucial milestone in the 'India-France Year of Innovation' and their expanding tech partnership.

Technology and innovation are poised to take centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurate the landmark Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice on Sunday. The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

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Bharat Innovates 2026: A Landmark Initiative

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions. The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event. While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies. The event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations across future-focused domains such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions.

Bilateral Summit and Geopolitical Agenda

The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'. Beyond technology, pressing geopolitical challenges are high on the agenda. With the war in West Asia leading to US blockade of ships going to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz, PM Modi and President Macron are expected to discuss the ways and means of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait.

Strengthening the 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'

This visit marks the 7th official visit of PM Modi to France since 2014, following President Macron's state visit to India in February this year. Ahead of the crucial meeting, PM Modi noted the special warmth in the relationship, stating in his departure statement, "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well."

Detailing the broader visual and strategic impact of the initiative, Piyush Srivastava, Additional Secretary (Europe West), Ministry of External Affairs, stated: "Bharat Innovates is a landmark initiative that showcases India's innovation journey to a global audience, our startup ecosystem, deep tech startups, our digital public infrastructure, our advances in defence space and clean energy, and contributions of Indian talent to global technology. The Prime Minister's presence with President Macron at this event is itself a significant symbol of the depth of bilateral relationship in the domain of technology and innovation. Especially this year, which we are also celebrating as India-France Year of Innovation."

PM Modi's Wider European Engagement

The Nice engagements form the opening chapter of PM Modi's comprehensive five-day European visit. Having arrived in Nice on Saturday, PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a historic bilateral visit from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay between June 16-18 to attend the high-stakes G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his visit in Paris.

India at the G7 Summit

India's participation at the G7 Summit on June 16-17 underscores its positioning as a pivotal global player. Affirming New Delhi's role as a potent representative for developing economies, PM Modi stated, "This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South."

VivaTech Summit in Paris

The Prime Minister will wrap up his visit on June 18 in Paris, where he will join President Macron at the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. India is set to host the largest pavilion at the summit this year, a move that, alongside Bharat Innovates 2026, will firmly project the nation as a global hub for digital transformation.

Summarising the vision of the multi-nation visit, PM Modi stated, "I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond." (ANI)