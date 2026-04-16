PM Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker underscored ensuring safe maritime passage in West Asia and supported a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter.

MEA Briefing on Global Crises

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker underscored the importance of ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime passage in West Asia and reiterated support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Addressing a special media briefing on the official visit of the Austrian Chancellor to India, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said both leaders discussed all issues of concern regarding recent developments in West Asia and other regions. "With regard to Ukraine, both sides continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

He further added that the two sides also reviewed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and sustained diplomatic engagement. "The two sides also discussed recent developments of concern in the West Asia region; they underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues in a peaceful manner, including the safe and unimpeded passage of maritime shipping," Sibi George added.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Commitments

The remarks came as part of a wider set of discussions between the two leaders during Chancellor Stocker's official visit to India, which also focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, technology, innovation, and counter-terrorism. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to upholding international law and supporting stability in conflict-affected regions through diplomatic efforts.

PM Modi Calls for 'Lasting Peace'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called for "stable, sustainable, lasting peace" in conflict-hit regions, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, noting that continued military confrontation will not lead to a lasting solution to such crises.

Addressing a joint press meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, as part of his official visit to the country, Prime Minister Modi said that the world is currently facing a serious and tense situation, and such challenges concern all nations collectively. He further emphasised the need for reform of global institutions, stating that it is essential to effectively address growing international challenges and reiterated that eliminating terrorism remains a shared global commitment. "Today, the world is facing a serious and tense situation, and this issue concerns all of us. In such a condition, India and Austria agree that military confrontations will not lead to a solution. Whether it's Ukraine or West Asia, we support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to solve growing global challenges, and eliminating terrorism is our shared commitment," the Prime Minister said.

Stocker is currently on a four-day official visit to India. This is his inaugural visit to the country and his first official visit to the Asian continent since taking office in 2025. (ANI)