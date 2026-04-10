Melania Trump has denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calling stories linking them 'lies'. She stated that while they attended some of the same parties, she was never friends with him and her name has never appeared in any court documents.

First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, has denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein, stating that the stories are false and clarified that she has never had any relationship with Epstein or his accomplice. "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect... I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice," Melania Trump said.

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'My Name Has Never Appeared in Court Documents'

Backing her statement, the First Lady of the US said that her name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews linking her to Epstein. "Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter," she said.

Previous Lawsuits and Public Silence

The first lady has never spoken publicly on the issue prior to Thursday's remarks, ignoring a shouted question about Maxwell during an unrelated event in February. She has, however, filed lawsuits over past efforts to tie her to Epstein, countering what she characterised Thursday as "smears" that were "mean-spirited and politically-motivated," CNN reported

About the Epstein Case

Epstein, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges involving the procurement of a minor, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in prison weeks later while awaiting trial. (ANI)