    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bios vanish from Royal Family website amid ongoing rift

    Royal website upgrade was initiated by the Kensington Palace as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bios have been merged, marking their Philanthropic return and digital resurgence after initial disappearance.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Four years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, the official website of the British royal family has undergone a significant update regarding their biographies. Royal.uk, the authorized platform for royal updates, has consolidated the bios of the couple into a single page under the title "Duke and Duchess of Sussex," previously housed on separate pages.

    The merged page, now located under The Royal Family tab, provides an overview of the couple's journey, starting with their decision to step back from senior royal duties in January 2020. It mentions their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018 and acknowledges their two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

    The revamped biography section outlines Prince Harry's contributions, such as co-founding the Sentebale charity and launching the Invictus Games, along with Meghan Markle's career highlights including her acting roles, lifestyle blog The Tig, and philanthropic endeavors with organizations like Smart Works and Mayhew.

    The updates were noticed by the royal family fan blog Gert’s Royals, which highlighted the previous longer biographies and the inclusion of a reference to the couple's official website, Sussex.com. This new website, launched in February, serves as a platform for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to share updates about their charitable initiatives, including their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

    The website features an About section detailing the couple's commitment to shaping the future through business and philanthropy, along with links to their various ventures and patronages. Additionally, Meghan Markle's return to social media through her lifestyle account, American Riveria Orchard, and the relaunch of her podcast Archetypes on all platforms complement the couple's renewed public presence.

