Megaspeed has announced the departure of executive Alice Huang amid US government scrutiny regarding alleged links to Chinese intelligence and investigations into the potential diversion of Nvidia chips to China in violation of export laws.

Megaspeed Confirms Departure Of Alice Huang Amid Nvidia Chip Probe

Singapore City [Singapore], November 15 (ANI): Amid the escalating controversy, Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed announced on Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has drawn US national security scrutiny, formally exited the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds any position there. Megaspeed, which emerged as one of Nvidia's major customers for artificial intelligence chips, has recently faced heightened attention following reports alleging an affair between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom US officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence. According to Reuters, addressing these reports, the company stated, "Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang’s personal and private matters." The scrutiny follows an October 2025 New York Times report cited by Reuters, which revealed that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed assisted Chinese buyers in acquiring Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls. While Beijing has rejected the claims and Megaspeed has not been found guilty of any violations, the firm pushed back against the coverage in its Sunday statement. As quoted by Reuters, Megaspeed stated, "Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence." Reuters further reports that Megaspeed maintained it engages in "legitimate and lawful business" and has hired outside legal counsel to carry out a comprehensive internal review. The company also emphasised that its operational and supply chain safeguards are structured to adhere to all relevant regulations, specifically US export-control laws, according to Reuters. Notably, in May 2026, a Wall Street 'Short seller' Culper Research, had flagged Huang's alleged links to Alice Huang (the woman now claimed to be a Chinese Intel asset). According to CBS News, on May 13 this year, Culper Research published a 40-page report highlighting Huang's ties to Alice Huang, a former television reporter and financial industry executive. According to the report, a copy of which is with ANI, Culper Research said, "Nvidia has repeatedly vouched for Megaspeed – its single largest Southeast Asian chip buyer currently under investigation by both U.S. Commerce and Singapore authorities." "Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has not only vouched for Megaspeed, but seems to have quite literally walked alongside Megaspeed at every step, while maintaining an uncomfortably close relationship with Megaspeed’s Alice Huang, a Chinese national. He was first spotted partying with Alice Huang in June 2024 – the same month the Apex/Alibaba pledge was filed. He then dined with Alice Huang in Taiwan in May 2025 – just weeks after the news of U.S. trade restrictions. Finally, per one current Megaspeed employee, Jensen visits Megaspeed-linked data centres 'every few months' and “every single time” he visits, he is accompanied by representatives from Alibaba. The Megaspeed employee characterised their relationship with Jensen as “very close”, corroborating another former Nvidia employee’s suggestion to us that many Nvidia employees wondered if there was a special relationship," the report stated. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, however, dismissed allegations that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy as "groundless speculation and an attempt to smear and malign China." Earlier, according to CBS News, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security launched an investigation in 2024 into whether Nvidia chips supplied to Megaspeed were being diverted to China in violation of US export restrictions. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the US Department of Justice, The New York Times reported. The handling of the investigation has also drawn scrutiny over the Commerce Department's decision not to place Megaspeed on its Entity List, which identifies foreign companies and individuals considered national security or foreign policy threats. Inclusion on the list restricts their access to American technology and products. According to CBS News, the department has not added any company to the list since October 2025. The scrutiny comes amid growing concerns over Megaspeed's access to advanced American semiconductors. According to CNN, the company has purchased more than USD 4 billion worth of Nvidia chips and has been suspected of routing advanced processors to Chinese entities in circumvention of US export restrictions. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, describing itself as a "compliant and legal company." The issue has reportedly led to tensions within the Trump administration. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Lutnick last week over the Commerce Department's failure to include Megaspeed on the Entity List, as reported by CNN, citing sources. Meanwhile, Scott has indicated that the committee could take further action if Huang does not agree to testify voluntarily. The Senate Banking Committee's proposed hearings are expected to examine the handling of semiconductor export controls, the investigation involving Megaspeed and potential national security implications surrounding the overseas movement of sensitive American technology. (ANI)