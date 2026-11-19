A red panda named Futa has made history after being recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living red panda in captivity. At 23, the Japanese zoo resident has captured hearts once again

Futa, a male red panda living at Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, Japan, has earned a place in the Guinness World Records. On November 17, 2026, he was officially recognised as the world's oldest living red panda in captivity at the age of 23 years and 135 days.

Born on July 5, 2003, at Nihondaira Zoo in Shizuoka, Japan, Futa moved to Chiba Zoological Park in 2004. He has spent more than two decades at the zoo, where generations of animal keepers have looked after him.

His achievement is particularly remarkable considering that red pandas generally have an average lifespan of around 12 to 17 years. Futa has lived considerably longer than the usual lifespan of his species.

Futa Became A Japanese Sensation For Standing On Two Legs

Futa was already a familiar name in Japan long before his Guinness World Records recognition. In 2005, when he was still young, photographs and videos of him standing upright on his hind legs attracted widespread attention.

His unusual posture quickly made him an internet and media sensation across the country. His popularity eventually extended beyond the zoo, with Futa even featuring in a canned drink commercial.

His fame also brought renewed attention to Chiba Zoological Park, reportedly helping increase visitor numbers when the facility was struggling with low footfall.

However, age has gradually changed some of his habits. Futa can no longer stand upright as he once did, and his eyesight has deteriorated. Despite these changes, zoo officials have said that he continues to have a healthy appetite and remains in stable condition.

Futa's Guinness Record And His Contribution To Red Panda Conservation

Futa's record-breaking achievement was celebrated at Chiba Zoological Park on November 17. A Guinness World Records representative presented the certificate to a zoo employee on his behalf. The ceremony attracted around 180 people, including journalists and admirers who had followed his journey over the years.

Futa himself did not attend the public celebration because the zoo decided against displaying him due to the expected drop in temperatures. The decision was taken keeping his age and well-being in mind.

His legacy also extends to the next generations of red pandas. Futa has fathered numerous offspring, including five from the fifth generation.

Before Futa's achievement, the record for the oldest living red panda in captivity belonged to Taylor, who lived at ZooMontana in the United States and reached 21 years and 265 days.

However, the record for the oldest red panda in captivity ever remains with Kusu, who lived to the age of 24 at Itozu no Mori Zoological Park in Japan before dying in 2015.