The MEA details extensive repatriation efforts for Indian nationals from the Gulf and West Asia amid flight restrictions. While 85 flights are expected from the UAE, alternative routes are active for those in Iran, Israel, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted extensive efforts made by the Government of India to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from the Gulf and West Asia amid regional airspace closures and flight restrictions.

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Flight Operations Amidst Closures

Addressing an interministerial briefing, Aseem R. Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, provided a detailed breakdown of current flight operations. "Today, around 85 flights are expected to operate from airports in the UAE to India. Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India," Mahajan stated, noting that despite the volatile situation, key corridors remain functional. While some routes remain stable, others have required significant coordination with regional authorities to navigate restricted zones. "With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around nine non-scheduled commercial flights to India today. Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces remain closed," he added.

Alternative Routes and Transit Hubs

To manage the impact of these closures, the MEA has activated alternative transit routes through neighbouring countries to ensure the safe passage of citizens. Mahajan explained, "We continue to assist the travel of Indian nationals in Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India. We are also facilitating travel of Indian nationals from Israel via Jordan to India."

He further emphasised that for those stuck in countries with total flight bans, the government is utilising overland and secondary hubs to maintain the flow of repatriations. "In view of the flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals via Saudi Arabia," he noted.

Scale of Repatriation Mission

Reflecting on the wider scale of the mission, the MEA had noted yesterday that nearly 375,000 passengers have returned to India from West Asia since February 28. During Monday's briefing, Mahajan confirmed that 95 flights had operated from the UAE alone, adding that "airlines continue to operate limited, non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations."

Focus on Conflict Zones: Iran Evacuations

The foreign ministry official further revealed that the government is closely monitoring the safety of those still in conflict zones, particularly in Iran. "Till date, 1,031 Indians, including 707 Indian students and 324 Indian citizens, have crossed out of Iran with our mission's assistance," he said, noting that students in Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz have been relocated to safer areas.

Background: Regional Conflict Escalation

These emergency measures come amid a sharp escalation in regional conflict following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28 in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. The subsequent retaliatory strikes and the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran have severely disrupted international waterways and global energy markets, necessitating the current repatriation efforts. (ANI)