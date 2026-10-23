The Indian government is actively assisting in the repatriation of thousands of Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia, with over 3,000 already returned home amidst ongoing regional security challenges and infrastructure attacks.

Repatriation Efforts for Stranded Pilgrims

The Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia are actively engaged with concerned airlines and tour operators to streamline the repatriation of Indian pilgrims who are stuck in the Kingdom, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah travellers had successfully returned home over the past seven days, alongside more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who had also completed their journeys.

When questioned regarding potential government-backed evacuation plans for citizens stranded amid the ongoing conflict, Jaiswal stated, "They (India’s Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia) remain actively engaged with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of Indian pilgrims who are stuck there. Over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back home from Saudi Arabia on available flights. In addition, we've also had more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights, and they have also travelled back home."

Support Systems and Diplomatic Assistance

He further detailed, "Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, they have been in touch with people who are stuck there. They are rendering support and service to them in collaboration with our volunteers, our community volunteers, and they are also running 24x7 control rooms both in Riyadh as also in Jeddah to assist Indian nationals who are there. And they are also issuing regular advisories so that they can be better informed of the situation on the ground."

Condemnation of Infrastructure Attacks

Meanwhile, New Delhi issued an official statement on Thursday in which it condemned the continued attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, specifically highlighting the recent attacks on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco's Shaybah oil field, while advocating for a swift return to regional peace. "We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA stated.

Confirming the casualties, the MEA disclosed that one Indian citizen was killed and two others sustained injuries during the Dammam airport incident, while another Indian national was injured during the Shaybah oil field strike. Officials offered condolences to the family of the deceased person and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Reaffirming diplomatic support, the MEA indicated that the Indian diplomatic mission in Riyadh remained in close communication with Saudi authorities to deliver comprehensive assistance, emphasising India's solidarity with the Kingdom's territorial sovereignty. "We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," the MEA added.