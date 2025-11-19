In his first US visit in 7 years, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a grand welcome from President Trump, leading to major policy announcements on military cooperation, investment, and potential normalization with Israel.

In his first visit to America in seven years, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received one of the most elaborate welcomes afforded to a foreign leader at the White House this year. The 18 November meeting with President Donald Trump yielded significant policy announcements that could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics and US-Saudi relations.

Ceremonial Grandeur

The Saudi leader received a reception befitting a head of state, with an Army mounted honour guard, military flyover of six planes and cannon salutes on the White House South Lawn. Trump then walked his guest along the newly created "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside the West Wing before the two walked into the Oval Office. "We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today, and a friend of mine for a long time," Trump said during the welcoming ceremony.

Military and Diplomatic Breakthroughs: Abraham Accords and F-35

Inside the Oval Office, the crown prince indicated Saudi Arabia's willingness to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreement that normalised ties between Israel and several Arab nations. However, the Middle Eastern leader made clear this would be conditional upon progress towards Palestinian statehood. "We want to be part of the accord, but we also want to be sure that we secure a clear path of a two-state solution," the crown prince said. "We want them to coexist peacefully in the region, and we will do our best to reach a deal."

In a potentially significant shift, Trump announced plans to sell advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, ending Israel's exclusive access to the aircraft in the region. The move could alter the military balance in the Middle East, though the US has long maintained a policy commitment to Israel's "qualitative military edge" over regional neighbours.

Massive Investment Pledge

The crown prince announced plans to increase Saudi investment in the United States from USD 600bn to nearly USD 1tn, with a focus on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced manufacturing. "Today and tomorrow, we are going to announce that we are going to increase that $600bn to almost $1tn of investment, real investment and real opportunity in many areas," the crown prince told reporters in the Oval Office. The pledge aligns with Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues.

Trump indicated his administration is also considering approving sales of advanced semiconductor technologies to the kingdom.

Star-studded black tie dinner

A black-tie dinner in the East Room hosted by the US president and the First Lady, Melania Trump, drew technology entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, along with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also attended.

Trump also revealed he would designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally, a status that facilitates closer military cooperation and easier access to American defence equipment. "A stronger and more capable alliance will advance the interests of both countries, and it will serve the highest interests of peace," the president said during a state dinner.

Difficult Questions Raised

When an ABC News reporter asked about the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the crown prince acknowledged it as "painful" and "a huge mistake," whilst asserting his government had investigated thoroughly and implemented reforms. Trump intervened, calling the question disrespectful to his guest. "Things happen," the president said. "But [the crown prince] knew nothing about it. And we can leave it at that."

The crown prince also addressed lingering concerns about Saudi Arabia's connection to the September 11, 2001, attacks, suggesting intelligence reports were intended to damage bilateral relations. He emphasised that strengthening ties between the two nations was "critical for the safety of the world" and "critical against extremism and terrorism."

Analysis

The visit signals a marked shift in US-Saudi relations, with economic and military cooperation taking precedence over human rights concerns that strained ties during previous administrations. The potential F-35 sale and major non-NATO ally designation represent substantial policy changes that could have far-reaching implications for regional security dynamics. Whether the crown prince's conditional interest in the Abraham Accords will lead to formal normalisation with Israel remains uncertain, particularly given the Palestinian statehood precondition. Analysts suggest the arms sales may reduce American leverage in encouraging such normalisation. The massive investment pledges, whilst significant, will require careful monitoring to determine how much materialises and over what timeframe. (ANI)