Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    May hold referendum on joining Russia: Ukrainian rebel region head

    Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.
     

    May hold referendum on joining Russia: Ukrainian rebel region head-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 4:46 PM IST

    The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, the rebel region's news outlet cited local leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying on Sunday.

    “I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, during which the people will... express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation,” Russian news agencies quoted Leonid Pasechnik as saying.

    “For some reason, I am sure this will be the case,” he said.

    Russia launched its military action in Ukraine in late February, saying it was acting in defence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in the country’s east.

    Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.

    On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

    Russia that year annexed Crimea from Ukraine after a pro-Moscow leader was ousted in a popular uprising and a referendum was held in the southern region on becoming part of Russia.

    Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

    The industrial, mainly Russian-speaking regions broke from Kyiv’s control in 2014 in fighting that over the next few years claimed more than 14,000 lives.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv-dnm

    Ukrainian forces manage to liberate number of towns across country even as rocket attacks hit Lviv

    Chinese aircraft second black box retrieved, could help determine cause of crash-dnm

    Chinese aircraft second black box retrieved, could help determine cause of crash

    Ukraine to bestow Peace Award Pope Francis appeals for peace more top updates gcw

    Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report - ADT

    300 feared dead in Russian attack on Mariupol theatre: Report

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    NSA Doval told Chinese FM to remove roadblocks, disengage at LAC: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden make early-bird playoffs contender picks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden make early-bird playoffs contender picks

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal

    Womens World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit (WATCH)

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie snt

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon