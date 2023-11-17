Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massachusetts hospital reports risk of HIV, Hepatitis exposure to 450 patients

    Adam Bagni, the hospital’s director of external communications, noted that while the likelihood of patients contracting these infections is "extremely small," no instances have emerged as of Thursday.

    Around 450 patients at Salem Hospital in Massachusetts faced potential exposure to HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C due to a misadministration of IV medication, according to a hospital spokesperson on Thursday. The hospital disclosed that earlier this year, they became aware of these potential exposures and swiftly rectified the practice. The affected patients included those who underwent endoscopy procedures.

    In response, the hospital issued an apology to those affected by the medication errors, affirming their dedication to upholding high healthcare standards.

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details

    Presently, the hospital is conducting tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV infections among the affected patients.

    Dr. Shira Doron, chief infection control officer for the Tufts Medicine health system, highlighted that instances of patients being exposed to bloodborne pathogens due to hospital lapses are uncommon. She stressed that healthcare professionals are more susceptible due to needle injuries and procedural mishaps.

    Hospitals are mandated to follow stringent protocols for sterilizing needles, syringes, and medical equipment before usage, Doron emphasized. Despite precautions, occasional patient exposures to diseases occur.

    For instance, in 2018, a New Jersey surgery center jeopardized over 3,000 patients' health due to rusty equipment. Similarly, in Las Vegas in 2008, negligent practices in endoscopy clinics exposed around 63,000 patients to hepatitis C.

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

    Doron stressed the critical importance for healthcare workers to use single-use needles and syringes for each patient to prevent such disease exposures. She cautioned against capping used syringes with needles, discouraging the misconception that they are safe for reuse.

