'Marry man with wife or become public property': Zakir Naik's advice to unmarried women sparks outrage (WATCH)

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has sparked a wave of outrage across social media platforms after making controversial remarks regarding the status of unmarried women on Pakistan soil.

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has sparked a wave of outrage across social media platforms after making controversial remarks regarding the status of unmarried women on Pakistan soil.

In a widely circulated video on X, Naik claimed that an unmarried woman cannot be respected in society. According to Naik, if there are no single men available, then such a woman would have to marry an already married man to be respected or face becoming what he referred to as "public property."

Also read: Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

"There is no way an unmarried woman can be respected. So, they have two options. First option is to get married to a man who already has a wife or she will become a 'bazaari aurat'. She will become a public property. I don't have a better word. So if I present this scenario to an unmarried woman, any respectable woman will opt for the first option," Naik said in the viral video.

These remarks have ignited a fierce backlash, with social media platforms ablaze with criticism. Several netizens condemned Naik's comments as deeply misogynistic and harmful to women’s rights and some also took a jibe at Pakistan for promoting this mindset on their soil.

"Zakir Naik says a woman must marry, even if it means being a second wife, to earn respect. Because, apparently, a woman's worth is decided by marital status! Congrats, Pakistan, for giving this mindset a platform," said one user on X.

Another irked user added, "Islamist Zakir Naik is openly a sick misogynist. Pakistan exposed again."

"Zakir Naik declares that an unmarried woman can’t be respected unless she marries an already married man—otherwise, she's "public property"! This medieval mindset is shocking and appalling. Congratulations, Pakistan—you deserve him. This is the kind of regressive ideology being celebrated. How much longer will such dangerous views be tolerated?" said a third netizen.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mentioned in discussions on social media, with many expressing their gratitude to him for ensuring that Zakir Naik was not allowed to spread such views in India. Naik has been a fugitive from India, where he faces charges of hate speech and inciting communal disharmony. The Indian government has barred him from returning to the country.

Zakir Naik, currently residing in Malaysia, embarked on a nearly month-long visit to Pakistan last week. Known for his controversial and outlandish statements, Naik stirred further controversy on Sunday when he chastised a Pashtun girl who questioned him about pedophilia during one of his public speeches.

When asked about hardcore religious society and the issue of pedophilia during one of his sermons, Naik said, “This is a wrong question and you should say sorry to God. When pressed further, he said, “I wouldn’t reply and wanted her to say sorry first.”

Also read: 'All must convert to Islam for peace in World': Zakir Naik on how to end religion-linked conflict (WATCH)

In a previous speech, Zakir Naik claimed that people residing in Pakistan have a better chance of entering 'Jannat' (paradise) than those living in the United States. This statement drew widespread condemnation, including from within Pakistan, where many criticized his remarks as divisive and baseless.

Reposting the same, a Pakistani national wrote, “This man Zakir Naik is not only a fraudster but takes ridiculousness to a whole new level… he’s a disgrace.”

Latest Videos