Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

Controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik who is currently in Pakistan, recently responded sharply to a Pashtun girl during his public address in Karachi which went viral on social media.

However, during a charged question-and-answer session, the atmosphere took a sharp turn when a young woman posed a thought-provoking question before Naik, drawing intense reaction from him.

The woman, identified as Palwasha Shaharzad from the conservative town of Lakki Marwat, voiced concerns that reverberated through the crowd. She described her hometown as one steeped in strict religious values, where men are unwavering in their observance of religious teachings and women are generally confined to their homes. Against this backdrop, Palwasha asked a daring question, "How is it that behaviors like drug addiction, adultery, pedophilia, and usury are deep-rooted and still flourish in societies that claim to adhere so closely to religion?

Her words appeared to provoke Naik, who quickly dismissed the premise of the question. With a tone of displeasure, he fired back, saying it was contradictory to associate Islamic societies with such immoralities. "You must retract your statement," Naik asserted, arguing that her question was built on a misunderstanding of what truly defines an Islamic society.

Naik went on to suggest that Palwasha’s perspective may have been shaped by external influences & media, hinting at what he believed to be propaganda that distorts the reality of Islamic communities. According to him, a genuinely Islamic society would not foster the kinds of behaviors she referenced.

As the exchange found its way onto social media, reactions were divided. While some criticized Zakir Naik for seemingly sidestepping an important issue and dismissing a valid concern, others defended his stance, insisting that it was unjust to link deviant behavior to a religious group as a whole.

A user wrote, "Oppressive method of answering. He is unable to see his own contradiction because of his male domination dictated by his scripture."

The debate, fueled by this heated moment, continues to ignite conversations online.

