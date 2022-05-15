Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Man climbs to the window of 8th floor to save a child

    A man was praised for saving a three-year-old girl dangling from the eighth-floor window.

    Man climbs to the window of 8th floor to save a child - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 15, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    On social media, a video of a guy scaling a skyscraper to save a toddler dangling from the 8th level has gone viral. Kazakhstan was the scene of this incident. The video went viral after being uploaded online, and numerous internet users, including Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, shared the news on her Instagram. While her mother was not at home, the 3-year-old used cushions and toys to climb out the window. After seeing the youngster dangling from the building's eighth floor, a guy named Sabit Shontakbaev moved immediately to save her. The footage shows the man scaling the tower without regard for his personal safety to save the youngster. For his bravery, the courageous guy is appreciated.

    Also Read: Passenger without flying ability lands aircraft after pilot faints; video goes viral

    In the caption, Instagram user Good News Movement revealed how the man who was roaming with his companion discovered the toddler. And without hesitation, he sprang into action to save the young one's life.

    The video accumulated over 259K likes. Social media users couldn’t stop complimenting and thanking the man and wrote inspiring messages in the comments section. A user wrote, "Those windows are very dangerous thank you for saving this child." Another person commented, "That man is an absolute HERO but I’m gonna go ahead and say it: That’s a strong ass 3 year old! #sheesh" Take a look.

    Also Read: Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' from extinction mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh snt

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks to establish new cabinet, curfew lifeted for 12 hrs, Updates - adt

    Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe seeks to establish new cabinet, curfew lifted for 12 hrs | Updates

    UK court rules calling a man bald to be counted as sexual harassment gcw

    Calling out 'bald' at workplace a sexual harrasment, court rules

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more snt

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more

    40 day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away gcw

    40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    Recent Stories

    India scripts Badminton history; wins maiden Thomas Cup 2022, Pullela Gopichand lauds-ayh

    India scripts Badminton history; wins maiden Thomas Cup 2022

    Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 major teachings of Buddha that can change your life forever RBA

    Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 major teachings of Buddha that can change your life forever

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat supply

    India hits back after G7 outburst over wheat export ban

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat Titans eyes top-2 finish against Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as Gujarat eyes top-2 finish

    RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train - gps

    WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon