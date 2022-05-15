WATCH: Man climbs to the window of 8th floor to save a child

On social media, a video of a guy scaling a skyscraper to save a toddler dangling from the 8th level has gone viral. Kazakhstan was the scene of this incident. The video went viral after being uploaded online, and numerous internet users, including Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, shared the news on her Instagram. While her mother was not at home, the 3-year-old used cushions and toys to climb out the window. After seeing the youngster dangling from the building's eighth floor, a guy named Sabit Shontakbaev moved immediately to save her. The footage shows the man scaling the tower without regard for his personal safety to save the youngster. For his bravery, the courageous guy is appreciated.

In the caption, Instagram user Good News Movement revealed how the man who was roaming with his companion discovered the toddler. And without hesitation, he sprang into action to save the young one's life.

The video accumulated over 259K likes. Social media users couldn’t stop complimenting and thanking the man and wrote inspiring messages in the comments section. A user wrote, "Those windows are very dangerous thank you for saving this child." Another person commented, "That man is an absolute HERO but I’m gonna go ahead and say it: That’s a strong ass 3 year old! #sheesh" Take a look.

