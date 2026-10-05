Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed highlighted India's crucial role in regional security, stating 'we need India'. He stressed that small nations like the Maldives benefit from a combined security effort and plugging into India's development.

The former president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, on Monday highlighted how India has an important role in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region, with island nations like the Maldives also looking towards India to ensure the prosperity of all. "Well, you know, all of us have roles, but we have different roles. For our safety and security, we need India", Former Maldives President Nasheed told ANI.

Mohammad Nasheed is in Bangladesh to attend "Bay of Bengal Conversation", a three-day conference organised by Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), a think tank. He spoke at a session titled “New Strategic Middle”. He also shared his views on climate change at the conference. On the sidelines of the event, he talked with ANI about India’s role in this region.

India's Role in Regional Security and Prosperity

The former Maldives President was asked about the advantages or impact of India's security presence in the Indian Ocean, to which he responded, "Well, you know, I have always found that I can say whatever to any Indian official, and they listen. We are a very, very small country, but they still listen. And I think it is, you know, your own security and your own safety—how much are you willing to spend on it? I mean, how much can the Maldives spend on military? Not a lot. How much can any of us spend on the military? So, I think it's far better to have a combined effort and try to see that South Asia and the Indian Ocean remain peaceful."

"India is very rapidly developing, and we have to be able to plug into that development. Again, that's for the prosperity of our own people", he added.

On President Muizzu's Policy Shift

While Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu came to power with an ‘India Out’ campaign, but now he has begun working with India again on various issues. When asked about this shift in policy, Mohamed Nasheed commented, "When you want to come into government, you know, you can go on saying anything. But once you are in government, you realise that you can't say all these things, and you have to align to a new dispensation. So, I don't think it's possible for us to live without India. So, we must realise this and recognise that."

Praise for Bangladesh

Former President of Maldives also commented about Bangladesh saying, "Oh, I love Bangladesh, and I feel I am at home here. It's always my home. I really, really like your country. And I must also mention, you know, we have a lot of Bangladeshi people in the Maldives, and they built our country to become—we have become a middle-income country through the hard work of your people. So, I must thank you." he said.

'Please Patch-Up': Nasheed on India-Bangladesh Ties

Commenting on India-Bangladesh relations, Nasheed claimed that both the countries need to “patch-up”. “Well, I could go on and on, but basically, please patch up", he told ANI.

Indian Diplomat Addresses Controversy

Nasheed’s comments come a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi stated that former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in New Delhi two years ago was “unexpected”, emphasising that the Indian military played no role in flight arrangements. Trivedi also spoke at the Bay of Bengal Conversation in Dhaka, where he addressed queries regarding her legal status and ongoing extradition discourses.

Addressing demands concerning her legal status and extradition, Trivedi stated, "Hasinaji was not brought to India by the Indian Air Force or the Indian Army." (ANI)