A Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday. The US FAA and NTSB are set to investigate. The airport was closed following the incident amid a massive snowstorm.

A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine with eight people onboard the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday (local time). The crash took place on Sunday (local time) and in a post on X, FAA said that the information was preliminary and subject to change.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. This information is preliminary and subject to change", FAA wrote on X.

A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. This information is preliminary and subject to change. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 26, 2026

Investigation and Further Details

Citing a source, CNN reported that the extent of their injuries is not known. The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.

Weather Conditions

This comes as a massive snowstorm moves into the US, with temperatures below freezing in Maine and light snow causing very low visibility.

Aircraft Registration and Airport Status

According to CNN citing federal records, it was noted that the plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston. After the incident, the airport was closed.

This is a developing story. (ANI)