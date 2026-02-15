Thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to celebrate Mahashivaratri. The sacred festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, saw worshippers participating in rituals and chanting hymns to mark the holy occasion.

Thousands of Hindu devotees on Sunday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to observe Mahashivaratri with devotion, reverence, and joy.

Significance and Beliefs of Mahashivaratri

Observed on Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi, Mahashivratri is considered one of the most sacred days dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Shiva Purana, the festival commemorates the night when Shiva manifested and is counted among four significant nights--Kaalratri, Moharatri, Sukhratri, and Shivaratri. The day is believed to inspire spiritual awakening and provide solace to those who are suffering or sorrowful.

Devotional Fervour at Pashupatinath

"I came here straight from the front gate in Gaushala to Pashupati. The line was like two to three kilometres long. I took a video of about 10 minutes showing people standing in line from the front to the back. It's amazing that so many people are willing to have this much patience to believe in God and be here," Utsav Katuwal, a devotee, told ANI.

Hindu devotees have been thronging nearby rivers, ponds, and temples to worship Lord Shiva since early morning. Lord Shiva is believed to have been born on the day of Shivaratri.

"On the day of Shivaratri, we perform rituals, devote the whole day to the God, meditate, and chant hymns," Shanti Bhakta, a devotee, told ANI.

A Festival of Faith

Shivaratri is observed today by Hindus in various countries, including Nepal and India, and is regarded as one of the greatest festivals in the holy Hindu scriptures, the Puranas. Falling in the lunar month of Falgun, the day is believed to instil faith in those destined to face hardships.

The Skanda Purana also mentions the significance of Shivaratri.

"In the morning, I came to the temple to perform rituals. After this, I will go home, perform Pooja, and observe a fast," Anita Singh, a devotee, told ANI.

Mahashivratri, known as the "Night of Lord Shiva", is observed with great fervour in Nepal, India, and other Hindu-populous countries. It generally falls on the 13th night or 14th day of the lunar month according to the Hindu calendar. Every Shiva temple sees large gatherings of devotees on this day. One of the major festivals of Nepal, Mahashivaratri literally means "Night of Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are in the most optimal positions to raise a person's spiritual energy and that the Shiva principle is most active during this period. (ANI)