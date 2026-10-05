Following his second-place finish, Brazilian President Lula is meeting allies to plan his runoff campaign strategy against Flávio Bolsonaro. His team will focus on reaching over 33.3 million voters who abstained from the first round.

Lula's Runoff Strategy Meeting

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party (PT) is set to hold a meeting with political allies in Brasília on Monday, October 5, to discuss his campaign strategy for the presidential runoff against Liberal Party (PL) candidate Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, as reported by Brasil 247.

According to Brasil 247, the meeting is likely to be held in the afternoon and could bring together politicians who contested Senate and state governor elections in the first round. The development follows Lula’s second-place finish in the vote count reported by g1, a Brazilian news portal.

Focus on Abstainers

As the campaign moves into the runoff phase, Lula has indicated that his team will focus on reaching voters who stayed away from the first round. More than 33.3 million voters abstained in the October 4 election, representing 21.07 per cent of the electorate. Lula has identified this group as an important constituency for the next phase of his campaign as he seeks to broaden his support ahead of the runoff.

Speaking about the upcoming contest, Lula described the second round as a direct race between the two candidates. “I am very good in knockout rounds. In a tête-à-tête. Then we will see what projects the country has,” Lula said.

The Brasília meeting is expected to centre on the campaign’s next phase, including efforts to coordinate political allies and strengthen support across different states. The participation of candidates who contested Senate and gubernatorial races could help the PT consolidate its political network ahead of the final vote.

Bolsonaro's PL Gains in Congress

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro’s PL has strengthened its position in Congress after electing 19 senators, according to g1. The result gives the party a significant presence in the legislature as the presidential race enters its concluding stage.

Runoff Confirmed After Tight Race

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court confirmed on Sunday that a second round would be required after 96.78 per cent of ballot boxes had been counted. At that point, Flávio Bolsonaro had secured 47.39 per cent of valid votes, while Lula had received 44.74 per cent. As counting continued, the difference between the two candidates narrowed, although Bolsonaro remained ahead in the figures available at the time.

Lula da Silva and the Bolsonaro faction maintained a tight grip on Brazilian politics by capturing more than 92% of Sunday's vote. Because no candidate crossed the 50% majority mark, Brazil's presidential election race is headed to a runoff on October 25.

Victory in the final round will come down to swaying the 7.82% of voters who backed eliminated candidates and mobilising non-voters. (ANI)