LA wildfires: Baby deer running through Altadena as blaze rages on leaves Internet heartbroken (WATCH)

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles continue to spread, with the death toll now reaching 12 as the fires have burned over 10,000 acres of land. As of Friday, more than 140,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and a state of emergency has been declared in the area. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the flames, but the situation remains critical. Retired firefighters have even been called in to assist with the overwhelming task.

Amid the destruction, a viral video has captured a heartbreaking moment that highlights the impact of the wildfire on both humans and animals. A small baby deer, seen running for its life through the streets of Altadena, has captured the hearts of many. The video, posted by Jacob Wheeler on Twitter, has been viewed by over 7 million people.



In the 31-second clip, the baby deer can be seen sprinting frantically across the road as the flames rage in the background. Wheeler, who shared the video, described it as a "heartbreaking" moment during a raging wildfire. "Heartbreaking footage shows a deer running through Altadena as a wildfire burns over 10,000 acres." he wrote.

The video has moved many viewers, with comments pouring in expressing sympathy for all the living beings affected by the fire. One user shared, "Let compassion be extended to all lives affected by the wildfire, including the deer. May our shared strength bring peace to this tragedy." Another commented, "The most vulnerable always suffer the most, and those with the softest voices bear the heaviest burden."

As wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles County, the death toll may rise further. Authorities have confirmed that at least 10 people have died in the fires, but officials warn that the actual toll could be higher once it’s safe to access affected areas. Thousands of homes and structures have been destroyed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have become two of the most destructive wildfires in the region's history.



The Palisades Fire alone has reduced over 5,300 structures to ashes, while the Eaton Fire has caused widespread damage, affecting up to 5,000 homes. Emergency responders continue to work around the clock, but the fire’s spread, fueled by strong winds, poses ongoing challenges.

The tragic effects of this disaster extend beyond human lives, with countless animals, including the baby deer in the viral video, also suffering the consequences.

