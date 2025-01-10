Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 10 as crews battle new fire

At least 10 people have died in ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, which have destroyed thousands of homes. Firefighters battle multiple blazes, with new fires prompting evacuations. Strong winds and water shortages hinder efforts. Authorities warn the death toll may rise as damage assessment continues.

At least 10 people have died in the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County. The fires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and structures, continue to spread despite the tireless efforts of firefighters. The situation remains dire as crews battle multiple blazes in the region.

Several major fires are currently burning across Los Angeles County, including the devastating Palisades Fire, which has become the most destructive wildfire in the area’s history. The fire has already consumed over 5,300 structures, while the Eaton Fire, which raged through communities below the Angeles National Forest, has destroyed an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 homes.



As of Thursday evening, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that at least 10 people have died due to the fires. Authorities are still working to identify all the victims, as many areas remain too dangerous to access. It is expected that the death toll could rise as firefighters gain access to more impacted neighbourhoods.

Evacuation orders have been issued for tens of thousands of people as new fires break out in the area. A new blaze has erupted near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, prompting fresh evacuations. Firefighters have made progress in controlling some of the flames, but strong winds continue to fuel the fires, making the situation unpredictable.

The ongoing fires have affected more than 27,000 acres of land. The California National Guard has been called in to assist with the response, and local law enforcement is taking extra precautions to prevent looting. In total, authorities have arrested 20 people for looting abandoned homes in the fire-ravaged areas.

While firefighters have been able to slow the spread of the Eaton Fire, officials warn that the situation remains unstable. The ongoing threat from the Santa Ana winds is expected to escalate again in the coming days, further fanning the flames. The hazardous air quality in the area is also making it harder for crews to battle the fires effectively, with a shortage of water becoming a growing concern.



As fire crews continue their work, many are facing desperate challenges. Water shortages are hindering their efforts to contain the fires, and the ongoing heat and wind make the fires more difficult to manage. Firefighters are working around the clock, but the fight remains an uphill battle.

Authorities warn that the full extent of the damage will not be clear until it is safe for investigators to enter the hardest-hit areas. Recovery will take time, and residents who have lost everything in the fires are in urgent need of assistance.

