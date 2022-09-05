Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

The new Prime Minister of Britain will be announced today, with the weeks-long race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss coming to an end this evening. The Conservative Party announced on Friday that the results of the UK PM race will be announced on September 5 at 11:30 am GMT.

The Conservative Party will be announcing the next Prime Minister of Britain today, September 5, following many weeks of head-to-head combat between Secretary of State Liz Truss and Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss is most likely to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom when the thrilling contest for the position comes to a conclusion on Monday. She has been in the lead for the previous several vote rounds.

According to Indian time, this indicates that the new British Prime Minister would be announced at 5 p.m. today.

Liz Truss is expected to succeed Boris Johnson as the future prime minister of Britain, according to early forecasts following the conclusion of the Tories' final voting rounds on Friday. She has a 92 to 95 percent chance of winning the election, according to polls.

The major announcement of the next British prime minister will take place today at 5:00 IST and will be shown live on numerous British broadcasters. Those who want to watch the live broadcast of the event can do so on foreign networks like BBC.

The announcement will be broadcast on a number of networks, including BBC One, Channel Four, and ITV.

Rishi Sunak created history by being the first even Indian-origin candidate to run for the prime ministerial post. Despite having a lead in the early voting rounds, he fell behind in the final round because of mistrust within the Conservative Party.