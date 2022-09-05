Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    The new Prime Minister of Britain will be announced today, with the weeks-long race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss coming to an end this evening. The Conservative Party announced on Friday that the results of the UK PM race will be announced on September 5 at 11:30 am GMT. 

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak UK PM results to be announced today Know how where to watch live gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    The Conservative Party will be announcing the next Prime Minister of Britain today, September 5, following many weeks of head-to-head combat between Secretary of State Liz Truss and Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

    Liz Truss is most likely to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom when the thrilling contest for the position comes to a conclusion on Monday. She has been in the lead for the previous several vote rounds. In the previous five to six rounds of voting, Rishi Sunak had held the lead in the vote total.

    The results of the UK prime ministerial election will be revealed on September 5 at 11:30 AM GMT, the Conservative Party stated on Friday. According to Indian time, this indicates that the new British Prime Minister would be announced at 5 p.m. today.

    Also Read | 'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    Liz Truss is expected to succeed Boris Johnson as the future prime minister of Britain, according to early forecasts following the conclusion of the Tories' final voting rounds on Friday. She has a 92 to 95 percent chance of winning the election, according to polls.

    The major announcement of the next British prime minister will take place today at 5:00 IST and will be shown live on numerous British broadcasters. Those who want to watch the live broadcast of the event can do so on foreign networks like BBC.

    The historic announcement of the next British prime minister will also be broadcast on social media and on the websites of foreign news outlets. The announcement will be broadcast on a number of networks, including BBC One, Channel Four, and ITV.

    Also Read | Liz Truss looks poised to win UK PM race; Here's everything you need to know about her

    Rishi Sunak created history by being the first even Indian-origin candidate to run for the prime ministerial post. Despite having a lead in the early voting rounds, he fell behind in the final round because of mistrust within the Conservative Party.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne worth Rs 2 39 crore stolen from London recovered in Pakistan gcw

    Luxury car Bentley Mulsanne, worth Rs 2.39 crore, stolen from London recovered in Pakistan

    See you Monday Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign Ready for Rishi with an optimistic tweet gcw

    'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch AJR

    Indian man racially abused in Poland, called 'parasite and invader': Watch

    NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live AJR

    NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live

    California wildfire burns homes, force towns to flee: Report AJR

    California wildfire burn homes, force towns to flee: Report

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who is Inaya Sultana? Why her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma goes viral? WATCH RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who is Inaya Sultana? Why her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma has gone viral? WATCH

    House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced RBA

    House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big RBA

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

    Teachers Day 202 Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp RBA

    Teachers’ Day 2022: Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 5, 2022: Aries, Scorpio to have a good day; be careful Pisces

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon