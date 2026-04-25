NLR India commemorated 27 years of its work, calling for intensified last-mile interventions and stronger partnerships to eliminate leprosy and its stigma. The event featured calls for greater corporate and public involvement to end the disease.

No Leprosy Remains (NLR) India commemorated 27 years of its work in transforming lives affected by leprosy, bringing together policymakers, public health experts, development partners, and community members to highlight the urgency of eliminating the disease and its associated stigma. The event underscored the need for intensified last-mile interventions, stronger partnerships, and greater corporate involvement to address what speakers described as an unfinished public health and social challenge. Over nearly three decades, the organisation has focused on early detection, prevention, disability care, rehabilitation, mental well-being, livelihood promotion, and restoring dignity for thousands of families across India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speakers at the inaugural session stressed that while medical treatment for leprosy is widely available, reaching underserved communities remains a critical barrier to complete eradication. The Chief Guest, Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan, emphasised the importance of inclusive and collaborative approaches. "Reaching the last mile is difficult, but not impossible. With compassion, partnership, and determination, we can ensure no one is left behind." Her remarks aligned with the broader theme of the event, which called for deeper engagement between government bodies, non-profits, and the private sector.

Strengthening National Eradication Efforts

Organisers highlighted their ongoing collaboration with national programmes to strengthen leprosy eradication efforts and improve outreach in vulnerable communities.

Personal Testimonies Highlight Lingering Stigma

A powerful moment during the event came from Bhimwati, a resident of Jeevan Deep Kushth Ashram in Delhi, who shared her personal experiences of stigma and discrimination. "My struggle should not become my children's future. I want to see them accepted, respected, and given every opportunity to achieve great things in life." Her testimony reinforced the continuing social challenges faced by individuals and families affected by leprosy, even after successful treatment.

The ambassador, who has visited Bhimwati's community, acknowledged the persistence of generational stigma and stressed the need for targeted interventions to ensure early detection, timely treatment, and better social inclusion. Organisers noted that despite being a curable disease, leprosy continues to carry deep-rooted social stigma that affects education, employment, and mental health outcomes for affected individuals. Addressing these barriers, they said, is as crucial as medical treatment itself.

A Call for Corporate and Collective Action

NLR India called on corporate leaders, institutions, and philanthropic organisations to expand their involvement through CSR initiatives and strategic partnerships. Increased investment, they said, could accelerate awareness campaigns, reduce stigma, and improve access to essential healthcare and support services.

Ashok Agarwal highlighted the role of collective action in achieving long-term goals. "Leprosy can be eliminated with collective action. With stronger CSR support and greater public awareness, we can build a future free from disease, stigma, and discrimination."

NLR India reiterated that while the fight against leprosy has made significant progress, sustained commitment, awareness, and compassion are essential to ensuring no one is left behind. (ANI)