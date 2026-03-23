An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle at La Guardia Airport, prompting the FAA to halt all flights. The ground stop caused major disruptions, with authorities indicating a potential for prolonged airport closure.

An Air Canada Express aircraft arriving from Montreal was involved in a collision with a ground vehicle while landing at New York's La Guardia Airport early Monday, according to flight tracking data from FlightRadar24, reported New York Post. The incident prompted aviation authorities to halt operations at the busy airport, raising concerns over potential disruptions to flight schedules.

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FAA Issues Ground Stop, Warns of Prolonged Closure

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for all incoming and outgoing flights at La Guardia, initially set to remain in effect until 0530 GMT (local time), as per an official notice. The FAA indicated that the stoppage was due to an emergency situation but did not immediately provide detailed information about the nature or severity of the incident.

The notice further suggested a "high probability" that the ground stop could be extended, depending on developments. In a separate advisory issued to airmen, the FAA stated that the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT, signalling the possibility of prolonged disruption at one of New York City's key aviation hubs.

Damage and Emergency Response

Details regarding the extent of the damage or any injuries were not immediately available. However, unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show visible damage to the nose section of the aircraft.

Emergency response teams were expected to be deployed as part of standard protocol following such incidents, though no official confirmation had been issued at the time of reporting. The situation at the airport remained fluid, with authorities likely assessing safety conditions before allowing operations to resume.

Official Statements Awaited

Air Canada, the FAA, and the New York Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving several aspects of the incident unclear.

Impact on Air Traffic

La Guardia Airport, a major domestic gateway serving New York City, frequently handles high volumes of air traffic, making any disruption significant for both airlines and passengers.

Aviation experts note that ground incidents, while relatively rare, can lead to cascading delays across the broader air traffic network. Further updates are expected as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and assess the operational impact on airport services. (ANI)