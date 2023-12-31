Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kiritimati, also known as Christmas island, becomes first location globally to enter new year 2024

    Situated at UTC+14, Kiritimati is positioned on the easternmost edge of the international date line, making it the first inhabited location to enter the new year 2024.

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, the tiny Pacific island of Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, made history by becoming the first place in the world to welcome the dawn of a new year. Nestled in the Kiribati archipelago, Kiritimati's New Year's celebration not only marked the beginning of 2024 but also highlighted the unique geographical advantage that places it at the forefront of global time zones.

    Situated at UTC+14, Kiritimati is positioned on the easternmost edge of the international date line, making it the first inhabited location to enter the new year. The isolated island, known for its stunning coral atoll and pristine beaches, has gained global attention as the inaugural site for New Year's celebrations.

    The residents of Kiritimati embraced the historic moment with vibrant festivities, including fireworks, traditional dances, and communal gatherings. The celebration reflects not only the island's cultural identity but also the unity of its people in marking significant milestones. As the first to welcome 2024, Kiritimati set the tone for a year of hope, joy, and positivity.

    For the people of Kiritimati, the New Year celebration goes beyond the ticking of the clock. It is a time for reflection, gratitude, and anticipation. The island's rich cultural heritage is woven into the fabric of the festivities, with locals showcasing traditional dances, music, and cuisine that highlight their unique way of life.

    In the age of global connectivity and instant communication, Kiritimati's New Year's celebration captured the world's attention. Social media platforms were flooded with wishes, creating a virtual global gathering to mark the onset of the new year.

    Kiritimati's distinction as the first place to welcome the new year also draws attention to the fragile beauty of its natural environment. As discussions around climate change and environmental conservation continue to gain momentum, the island's pristine ecosystem serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve the Earth's delicate ecosystems.

